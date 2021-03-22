Iowa Western takes three in weekend series against Ellsworth

The Iowa Western softball team took three of four in a weekend series at Ellsworth.
The teams split a doubleheader on Saturday, with Iowa Western winning the first game 10-5 and Ellsworth taking the night cap 5-3. The Reivers won both on Sunday, 7-5 and 10-1 in five innings.
Iowa Western sophomore pitcher Brook Melnychuk allowed one unearned run and struck out 10 in the first game.
The Reivers led 7-0 until the fifth inning and added three insurance runs in the sixth inning to get the win. Freshman third baseman Mattilyn Reiling hit two triples, while freshmen left fielder Myla Beckstrom and catcher Karlie Chonis hit doubles.
Chonis hit a home run in the second game on Saturday as the Reivers scored three in the first two innings but were shut out from there.
In the first game on Sunday, Iowa Western erased an early 3-0 deficit before taking the lead for good in the fifth inning.
Melnychuk came on in relief, throwing 4 1/3 innings of shutout softball while striking out six to pick up the win.
Beckstrom and sophomore Jessica Strandlund hit doubles.
And in the final game of the series, Iowa Western rolled, scoring four runs in the second inning on the way to plating runs in four of five innings. Ellsworth committed six errors in the game.
Melnychuk picked up her third win of the series, allowing no earned runs over five innings while striking out eight. Strandlund hit a double.
The Reivers take on Northeast in a home doubleheader at 2 and 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Iowa Western 340 003 0 -- 10 12 3
Ellsworth 000 014 0 -- 5 4 5
W - Brook Melnychuk (10-1) 6.1 IP, H, R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 12 K
L - Chloe Roberts (0-2) 6 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 2 K
Iowa Western 120 000 0 -- 3 7 2
Ellsworth 310 010 X -- 5 5 2
W - Delaney Vetter (3-0) 7 IP, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 Bb, 5 K
L - Hannah Smart (6-1) 4.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K
Iowa Western 140 010 1 -- 7 7 1
Ellsworth 302 000 0 -- 5 7 4
W - Melnychuk 4.1 IP, H, 0 R, 0 ER, BB, 6 K
L - Cheyanne Collins (1-2) 7 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
Iowa Western (18-2) 043 12 -- 10 6 1
Ellsworth (4-6) 100 00 -- 1 3 6
W - Melnychuk (12-1) 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K