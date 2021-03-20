Iowa Western track and field looks to build on indoor season momentum

Among Doug Marshall’s primary goals when he took over as Iowa Western’s track and field coach was to establish a culture of success on the oval and in the classroom.
Mission accomplished.
The third-year Reiver coach earlier this month guided the Reiver women’s track team to the program’s first ever NJCAA indoor national championship in Pittsburg, Kansas. Iowa Western edged South Plains 117-108 at the completion of the two-day event.
The Iowa Western women claimed top honors in six events, with distance runner Faith Linga winning three: the 5,000 meter run (17:59), the 3,000 (9:56) and the mile (5:03). Additionally, Alliyah McNeil won the high jump (1.76 meters) and was part of the winning 4x400 relay team with Dyandra Gray, Tirecia Walcott and Nickisha Pryce (3:44). Pryce was also victorious in the 400 (53.38).
“It was an expectation,” Marshall said. “We talk about having goals as a program. We train, we show up every day willing to make the sacrifices we have to make in order to win. We don’t do that to be second or third or mediocre; we make those sacrifices to be great.”
The coach added that the championship was a dividend paid by hard work by an impressive group of athletes.
“This is by far one of the most talented groups that we have, but if we didn’t do the right things, it would all go to waste,” Marshall said. “They bought in, and they bought in quick. We have a really young group of women. We knew going into the championship that that might play a role in the way they compete. Either they show up and don’t really know what’s going on and just go, or they live up to the pressure and do what they have to do. That’s really what we saw, especially after Day 1 of the championship.”
The men’s team also had a solid showing at indoor nationals, placing sixth with 55 points.
Sophomores Yonas Mogos (mile) and Tajean Houston (60-meter hurdles) earned second-team track All-American honors, and sophomore long-jumper Michael Buchanan earned second-team field All-American honors.
Marshall and his teams are hoping the positive momentum from the indoor season will carry over into the spring and the outdoor season, which is set to begin later this month. The Reivers will compete in eight meets, including the Drake Relays, regionals and nationals.
Although he’s in his third year at the school, this will be only the second season Marshall has led the Reivers in outdoor competition following the cancellation of last year’s events due to COVID-19.
“It was tough because we had a lot of sophomores who were still unsigned, and they needed an outdoor season,” Marshall said. “We had to kind of juggle and push trying to get things together for them. Everybody was going through the same thing, trying to figure out recruitment at the NCAA level.”
But now that the outdoor season is rapidly approaching, Marshall said expectations are naturally high following such a successful indoor season.
The women’s team is as talented as it is deep, led by a quartet of Jamaican runners. Pryce, from Clarendon, will compete in the 200, 400 and 4x400; McNeil, a St. Elizabeth native, is a sprinter and jumper; Monique Remy, a sprinter, hails from Kingston; and Gray, a hurdler is from Manchester.
Assistant coach Shellene Williams-Davis is a native of Old Harbour, Jamaica, and a former member of the national team. She’s been instrumental in establishing the Jamaican recruiting path for the Reivers.
The men’s team will look to take the next step forward during the spring season. Like the women’s squad, a deep, talented roster will anchor the men. Among the standouts are sprinter Maurice Thompson from Kingston, Jamaica; sprinter Malachi Carroll from Omaha; thrower Nemoy Cockett from Kingston, Jamaica; thrower Tucker Day from Council Grove, Kan.; jumper/hurdler Michael Buchanan from Westmoreland, Jamaica; jumper Tyrell Johnson from Cape Coral, Florida; and Mogos, who hails from Aurora, Colo.
“They know what’s in front of them, and they know what they have to do and how they have to work to keep chipping away,” Marshall said. “I think this is an amazing men’s team. I think this is a group, at 100%, that can be in the top three and hopefully compete for a championship. It’s going to be fun to watch.”
Marshall is anxious to see how much both teams can improve throughout the spring, but more than anything, the coach is thrilled his athletes will get the chance to compete through a complete season and get back to a sense of normalcy as student-athletes.
“My staff did an amazing job recruiting, filling in some of those gaps, and it’s led to a really great year so far for us,” Marshall said. “The kids put in the work every day. We asked them to sacrifice a lot because they weren’t able to be college students and athletes like a normal year. They’ve done a really great job keeping themselves healthy and safe throughout the pandemic. It’s led to a successful year so far. We’ve still got a lot of work to do on both sides. We’ve got a lot of untapped potential, but it’s good to see that work paying off.”