Iowa Western track and field looks to build on indoor season momentum

Among Doug Marshall’s primary goals when he took over as Iowa Western’s track and field coach was to establish a culture of success on the oval and in the classroom.

Mission accomplished.

The third-year Reiver coach earlier this month guided the Reiver women’s track team to the program’s first ever NJCAA indoor national championship in Pittsburg, Kansas. Iowa Western edged South Plains 117-108 at the completion of the two-day event.

The Iowa Western women claimed top honors in six events, with distance runner Faith Linga winning three: the 5,000 meter run (17:59), the 3,000 (9:56) and the mile (5:03). Additionally, Alliyah McNeil won the high jump (1.76 meters) and was part of the winning 4x400 relay team with Dyandra Gray, Tirecia Walcott and Nickisha Pryce (3:44). Pryce was also victorious in the 400 (53.38).

“It was an expectation,” Marshall said. “We talk about having goals as a program. We train, we show up every day willing to make the sacrifices we have to make in order to win. We don’t do that to be second or third or mediocre; we make those sacrifices to be great.”

The coach added that the championship was a dividend paid by hard work by an impressive group of athletes.