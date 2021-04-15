 Skip to main content
Iowa Western volleyball advances to national semifinals
In this file photo, Iowa Western setter Yadhira Anchante (6) sets teammate Elenoa Sing.

The No. 5 seed Iowa Western volleyball won two matches at the NJCAA Division I national tournament on Thursday. The Reivers advance to Friday night's semifinals with a spot in the championship game on the line.

On Thursday night, Iowa Western beat Utah State Eastern 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-11) in the quarterfinals, avenging a regular season loss. The Reivers beat Wallace State 3-0 (25-21, 25-7, 25-12).

Against Utah State Eastern, freshman hitter Maike Bertens hat 16 kills on a .400 kill percentage and added five digs. Iremnur Elmas had 14 kills, while Lewis Central graduate Delaney Esterling had five kills.

Reiver freshman setter Yadhira Anchante had 38 assists and eight digs, along with nine kills. Sophomore defensive specialist Leah Palensky had 21 digs.

Against Wallace State, Iowa Western got seven kills apiece from freshman Anchante and Bertens. Anchante had a .545 kill percentage and also had 23 assists and eight digs. Palensky had 16 digs.

The Reiver's will play at 7 p.m. Friday against either Miami Dade or Blinn.

Wallace State (34-1) 21 7 12 — 0

Iowa Western 25 25 25 — 3

Iowa Western (24-3) 25 25 25 — 3

Utah State Eastern (24-6) 20 23 11 — 0

