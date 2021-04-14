Iowa Western volleyball ready for run at nationals

Alicia Williams was a freshman on the 2006 Iowa Western volleyball squad that won the national title in West Plains, Missouri under head coach Terry Gamble.

The pair are in West Plains again, this time as potential foes in the NJCAA Division I national tournament. Williams is in her eighth season as Reivers head coach, while Gamble is in his third at the helm of Blinn College, located in Brenham, Texas.

"Both of us get to share that memory again," Williams said. "It's a fun experience to be in that gym and have those memories."

If both teams keep winning, a matchup in the national championship is possible.

But there's a lot of work to do before that. The Reivers (22-3) are the No. 5 seed and take on Wallace State (31-0) at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the 16-team tournament.

"I know they're undefeated. They always have a really great record coming in. They know how to win and have four solid months where you don't slip up," Williams said.

Williams said the Lions have middle and outside hitters similar to athletes they've seen during the season.