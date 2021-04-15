Iowa Western volleyball ready for run at nationals

Alicia Williams was a freshman on the 2006 Iowa Western volleyball squad that won the national title in West Plains, Missouri under head coach Terry Gamble.
The pair are in West Plains again, this time as potential foes in the NJCAA Division I national tournament. Williams is in her eighth season as Reivers head coach, while Gamble is in his third at the helm of Blinn College, located in Brenham, Texas.
“Both of us get to share that memory again,” Williams said. “It’s a fun experience to be in that gym and have those memories.”
If both teams keep winning, a matchup in the national championship is possible.
But there’s a lot of work to do before that. The Reivers (22-3) are the No. 5 seed and take on Wallace State (31-0) at 3:45 p.m. today in the first round of the 16-team tournament.
“I know they’re undefeated. They always have a really great record coming in. They know how to win and have four solid months where you don’t slip up,” Williams said.
Williams said the Lions have middle and outside hitters similar to athletes they’ve seen during the season.
“That’s good for us, to have the experience,” she said. “I think if we serve aggressively, keep them out of system, we’ll be able to be really successful.”
If they win, the Reivers will play the winner of the Utah State Eastern vs. Missouri State-West Plains game.
Making a run at the tournament is as dependent on physical execution, of course, but also on the mental side, Williams said.
“Once you get here, it’s just a belief and a mentality. We come every year, it’s not always the best team that wins. Sometimes you get a little lucky,” she said. “It’s the team that can bring it together, have that camaraderie and a belief that they can do it, that win.
“We’ve been working on the mental side as well the last few weeks.”
Iowa Western advanced to nationals after beating John A. Logan College and Mineral Area in the Midwest A District tournament. They’re hoping to improve on last season’s fifth-place finish.
“We’re just really excited,” Williams said. “We have a large freshman group that have never been here. It’s awesome for them to experience this. And the sophomores get another run at it.”