Iowa Western volleyball stays perfect in conference play with sweep of Iowa Lakes
Iowa Western volleyball stays perfect in conference play with sweep of Iowa Lakes

Volleyball graphic.jpg
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

The NJCAA Division I No. 5 Iowa Western volleyball team improved to 12-3 on the season with a sweep of Iowa Lakes Tuesday night at Reiver Arena in Council Bluffs.

Iowa Western was tested in just one set in the 3-0 (25-9, 25-18, 25-9) win.

Reiver freshman right side hitter Maike Bertens finished with a game-high 10 kills on a .529 hitting percentage. Sophomore defensive specialist Lorraine Perez had six digs, while sophomore setter Reka Kotorman had a game-high 18 assists.

Abraham Lincoln graduate Elaina Bohnet, a freshman setter, had four digs, while Lewis Central grad Delaney Esterling, a freshman outside hitter, had two kills.

The win was Iowa Western’s ninth-straight. The Reivers are 7-0 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and sit atop the standings.

Iowa Western returns to action on Friday with a pair of games in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. They’ll take on McCook at 5 p.m. and Western Nebraska at 7 p.m

