Iowa Western volleyball wins 13th straight on Monday
Iowa Western volleyball wins 13th straight on Monday

Volleyball graphic.jpg
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

The Iowa Western volleyball team won a pair of matches on Sunday and Monday, running its win streak to 13 contests.

The Reivers beat Kirkwood 3-1 (25-18, 25-19, 21-25, 25-11) on the road Sunday.

Sophomore defensive specialist Leah Palensky picked up a game-high 14 digs in the game, while freshmen hitters Maike Bertens and Iremnur Elmas combined for 29 kills. Bertens finished with 17 and a .552 hitting percentage, while Elmas had 12 kills and a .132 percentage.

Freshman Yadhira Anchante had 44 assists from the setter position.

Lewis Central graduate Delaney Esterling had eight kills during the match, while Abraham Lincoln grad Elaina Bohnet had five digs. Both players are freshmen.

The Reivers returned to action Monday night and beat Iowa Central 3-0 (25-13, 25-22, 2516).

Full stats were not available at press time on Monday.

Iowa Western 25 25 21 25 — 3

Kirkwood 18 19 25 11 — 1

***

Iowa Western (19-3) 25 25 25 — 3

Iowa Central 13 22 16 — 0

The Iowa Western volleyball team won its 12th-straight contest with a 3-1 win at Kirkwood on Sunday.

