Iowa Western volleyball wins 16th in a row

The Iowa Western volleyball team sent its sophomores out winners in the final home game of the year.

The NJCAA Division I No. 5 Reivers swept Indian Hills 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-23) Sunday afternoon, winning their final home game on Sophomore Day and their 16th in a row.

Setters freshman Yadhira Anchante and sophomore Reka Kotorman facilitated the offensive action, finishing with 20 and 13 assists, respectively. Right side hitter Maike Bertens had 11 kills, while Lewis Central grad Delaney Esterling and Iremnur Elmas, both freshman outside hitters, finished with nine apiece.

Leah Palensky had 17 digs, while Abraham Lincoln grad Elaina Bohnet had five.

Iowa Western finishes the regular season with a 10 a.m. match at Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colorado on Saturday.

Indian Hills (13-7) 18 14 23 -- 0

Iowa Western (19-3) 25 25 25 -- 3

