 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa Western volleyball wins 16th in a row
0 comments

Iowa Western volleyball wins 16th in a row

{{featured_button_text}}
IWCC volleyball vs Missouri State West Plains Kohler 2.JPG

In this file photo, Iowa Western’s Yadhira Anchante (No. 6) sets Elenoa Sing on March 18.

 Courtesy Don Kohler/Iowa Western Community College

The Iowa Western volleyball team sent its sophomores out winners in the final home game of the year.

The NJCAA Division I No. 5 Reivers swept Indian Hills 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-23) Sunday afternoon, winning their final home game on Sophomore Day and their 16th in a row.

Setters freshman Yadhira Anchante and sophomore Reka Kotorman facilitated the offensive action, finishing with 20 and 13 assists, respectively. Right side hitter Maike Bertens had 11 kills, while Lewis Central grad Delaney Esterling and Iremnur Elmas, both freshman outside hitters, finished with nine apiece.

Leah Palensky had 17 digs, while Abraham Lincoln grad Elaina Bohnet had five.

Iowa Western finishes the regular season with a 10 a.m. match at Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colorado on Saturday.

Indian Hills (13-7) 18 14 23 -- 0

Iowa Western (19-3) 25 25 25 -- 3

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Loyola has become a fan favorite thanks to Sister Jean

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert