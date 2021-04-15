Iowa Western volleyball wins in first round at nationals

The No. 5 seed Iowa Western volleyball team won its first round match at the NJCAA Division I national tournament Thursday afternoon, beating Wallace State 3-0 (25-21, 25-7, 25-12).

The Reivers advance to play Utah State Eastern at 8:15 p.m. tonight.

Against Wallace State, Iowa Western got seven kills apiece from freshman setter Yadhira Anchante and freshman hitter Maike Bertens. Anchante had a .545 kill percentage and also had 23 assists and eight digs. Sophomore defensive specialist Leah Palensky had 16 digs.

Utah State Eastern beat the Reivers 3-1 (15-25, 25-28, 25-19, 25-21) in Iowa Western's fifth game of the year, on Jan. 29 in Sterling, Colorado.

If the Reivers win tonight, they'll advance to the national semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.

Wallace State (34-1) 21 7 12 -- 0

Iowa Western (23-3) 25 25 25 -- 3

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.