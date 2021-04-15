Iowa Western volleyball wins in first round at nationals

The No. 5 seed Iowa Western volleyball team won its first round match at the NJCAA Division I national tournament Thursday afternoon, beating Wallace State 3-0 (25-21, 25-7, 25-12).
The Reivers advance to play Utah State Eastern at 8:15 p.m. tonight.
Against Wallace State, Iowa Western got seven kills apiece from freshman setter Yadhira Anchante and freshman hitter Maike Bertens. Anchante had a .545 kill percentage and also had 23 assists and eight digs. Sophomore defensive specialist Leah Palensky had 16 digs.
Utah State Eastern beat the Reivers 3-1 (15-25, 25-28, 25-19, 25-21) in Iowa Western's fifth game of the year, on Jan. 29 in Sterling, Colorado.
If the Reivers win tonight, they'll advance to the national semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
Wallace State (34-1) 21 7 12 -- 0
Iowa Western (23-3) 25 25 25 -- 3
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike Brownlee
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.