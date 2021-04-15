 Skip to main content
Iowa Western volleyball wins in first round at nationals
Iowa Western volleyball wins in first round at nationals

IWCC vs Mineral (Area Kohler) 6.JPG

In this file photo, Iowa Western setter Yadhira Anchante (6) sets teammate Elenoa Sing.

 Courtesy Don Kohler/Iowa Western Community College

The No. 5 seed Iowa Western volleyball team won its first round match at the NJCAA Division I national tournament Thursday afternoon, beating Wallace State 3-0 (25-21, 25-7, 25-12).

Against Wallace State, Iowa Western got seven kills apiece from freshman setter Yadhira Anchante and freshman hitter Maike Bertens. Anchante had a .545 kill percentage and also had 23 assists and eight digs. Sophomore defensive specialist Leah Palensky had 16 digs.

The Reivers advance to meet No. 4 seed Utah State Eastern in the quarterfinals. The match started just before 8:45 p.m. and ended after press time.

Utah State Eastern beat the Reivers 3-1 (15-25, 25-28, 25-19, 25-21) in Iowa Western’s fifth game of the year, on Jan. 29 in Sterling, Colorado.

Wallace State (34-1) 21 7 12 — 0

Iowa Western (23-3) 25 25 25 — 3

