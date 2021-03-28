Iowa Western volleyball wraps up regular season with sweep of Otero

The NJCAA Division I No. 5 Iowa Western volleyball team wrapped up the regular season with a sweep of Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colorado.

The Reivers won 3-0 (25-16, 28-26, 26-24) on Saturday morning.

Freshmen hitters Maike Bertens and Elenoa Sing led the Reivers with 10 kills apiece, while Sing had a .500 hitting percentage. Freshman Delaney Esterling, a Lewis Central graduate, had seven kills.

Iowa Western sophomore setter Reka Kotoman had 22 assists, while freshman setter Yadhira Anchante had 16. Freshman hitter Iremnur Elmas had 14 digs, sophomore defensive specialist Leah Palensky had 12 and Abraham Lincoln graduate Elaina Bohnet, a freshman setter, had four.

The Reivers will open postseason play with a NJCAA Midwest A District semifinal against John A. Logan College at 11 a.m. Friday at Reiver Arena on the Iowa Western campus in Council Bluffs.

Iowa Western (20-3) 25 28 26 — 3

Otero (11-12) 16 26 24 — 0

