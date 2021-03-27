Iowa Western women blast North Iowa Area 109-46

The Iowa Western women's basketball team continued its scorched earth run through the late season schedule with a 109-46 defeat of North Area Iowa Community College on Saturday at Reiver Arena in Council Bluffs.

The Reivers have won by an average score of 89 to 43 in five games since a five-point win at Kirkwood on March 15. On the season, Iowa Western is outscoring opponents, on average, 82-50.

On Saturday, 14 Reivers saw action in the game, with 13 scoring. Sophomore guard Gabriella Smith scored a game-high 22 points, while also grabbing nine rebounds. Freshman guard/forward Ayreona Carter scored 16 off the bench and grabbed seven boards. Freshman guard Ruba Abo Hashesh, also off the bench, finished with 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Reivers will wrap up the regular season with a 5 p.m. game Wednesday at Southwestern in Creston.

North Iowa Area (3-5, 2-14) 13 11 11 11 -- 46

Iowa Western (20-2, 19-1) 32 24 35 18 -- 109

NIA: Kourtney Manning 12, Courtney Miller 2, Georgia De La Cruz 5, Haley Hungerholt 7, Jessa Gasteiger 6, Aaliyah Hill 4, Calista Polk 6, Czarina Mada 4.

IW: Hayley Berfield 9, Arielle McElroy 7, Isnelle Natabou 9, Geassy Germano 7, Gabriella Smith 22, Ruba Abo Hashesh 12, Adoreya Williams 3, Brala Benion 2, Liliana Marques 6, Ariyah Brooks 6, Dustie Obah 8, Desislava Kantardzhieva 2, Ayreona Carter 16.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.