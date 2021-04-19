Iowa Western women fall 79-70 at nationals

A sluggish start and cold shooting hurt the Iowa Western women’s basketball team in a 79-70 loss against Western Nebraska in the first round of the NJCAA Division I national tournament on Monday at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.

The Reivers, the No. 17 seed, were hurt by nine first quarter turnovers against the No. 16 Western Nebraska press.

“The first quarter was really rough. I was disappointed, we had nine turnovers in the first quarter. I think that really set the tone,” Reiver head coach Lindsey Vande Hoef said. “We were caught off guard. We haven’t seen that kind of pressure this year.”

But despite digging an early hole, “the one thing I was certain with the team I have this year, we weren’t going to quit. We clawed back in,” Vande Hoef said.

From there the game was close much of the way, though the Reivers trailed throughout. Iowa Western took a one-point lead with 4:44 left in the third quarter. That lead was erased shortly thereafter by a free throw.

“After that, I thought ‘OK, here we go, that’ll get us back into our rhythm,’” Vande Hoef said, “we we weren’t able to.”