Iowa Western women fall 79-70 at nationals

A sluggish start and cold shooting hurt the Iowa Western women’s basketball team in a 79-70 loss against Western Nebraska in the first round of the NJCAA Division I national tournament on Monday at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.
The Reivers, the No. 17 seed, were hurt by nine first quarter turnovers against the No. 16 Western Nebraska press.
“The first quarter was really rough. I was disappointed, we had nine turnovers in the first quarter. I think that really set the tone,” Reiver head coach Lindsey Vande Hoef said. “We were caught off guard. We haven’t seen that kind of pressure this year.”
But despite digging an early hole, “the one thing I was certain with the team I have this year, we weren’t going to quit. We clawed back in,” Vande Hoef said.
From there the game was close much of the way, though the Reivers trailed throughout. Iowa Western took a one-point lead with 4:44 left in the third quarter. That lead was erased shortly thereafter by a free throw.
“After that, I thought ‘OK, here we go, that’ll get us back into our rhythm,’” Vande Hoef said, “we we weren’t able to.”
Western Nebraska took control in the fourth quarter, eventually extending a three-point lead to one as big as 12 before the final result.
The Reivers shot 36.1% from the field.
“That field goal percentage, we were missing bunnies, easy shots inside. We executed the game plan we wanted to, but we just couldn’t score the ball,” Vande Hoef said. “It was heart wrenching. But overall I’m just very proud of the girls and what a tremendous season we had. Extremely proud.”
The Reivers ended the season at the national tournament more than a year after the 2020 edition was canceled because of COVID-19.
“The biggest things is the girls being able to be a part of this tournament. Just the fact that we get to have it and play, we’re grateful,” Vande Hoef said. “We had a lot of recruiters there, coaches. This is big time for them. Of course you wish it could’ve gone the other way.”
Sophomore guard Hayley Berfield led Iowa Western with 19 points and five steals. Freshman center Isnelle Natabou scored 12 while grabbing seven rebounds, and sophomore guard Gabriella Smith finished with 11 points, five rebounds and six assists. Sophomore guard Dustie Obah had 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
Ashley Panem led Western Nebraska with 24 points.
“Western Nebraska, they were very determined,” Vande Hoef said. “Kudos to them.”
The loss ends the Reiver careers of sophomores Berfield, Smith, Obah, Arielle McElroy and Geassy Germano.
“Those guys did a tremendous job leading and guiding this team. I think we have a strong culture. That’s what I’m most proud of, who these girls are off the court, not just off the court. They all have a really bright future ahead of them,” Vande Hoef said, noting how happy she is to have been to able to create that culture.
A player from a late 2000s team texted her after the game.
“No matter where they are, they remember their time here. That means a lot to me. People might think, ‘it’s a two-year college, you don’t have time to build that culture.’ But we’ve been able to,” she said. “I’m extremely proud to be the leader of this program.”
And Vande Hoef said she’s already looking forward to next year.
Iowa Western (22-3) 14 19 13 24 — 70
Western Nebraska 17 17 16 29 — 79
IW: Hayley Berfield 19, Arielle McElroy 3, Isnelle Natabou 12, Geassy Germano 2, Gabriella Smith 11, Ruba Abo Hashesh 4, Adoreya Williams 1, Brala Benion 1, Ariyah Brooks 0, Dustie Obah 10, Ayreona Carter 7.
WN: Alejah Douglas 17, Bella Sparaco 4, Ky Buell 5, Ashley Panem 24, Lindsey Mahoukou 11, Martrice Brooks 9, Shanti Henry 1, Payton Fields 6, Isabelle Cook 2.