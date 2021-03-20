Iowa Western women, men roll past Ellsworth

The Iowa Western women’s basketball team rolled Ellsworth Saturday at Reiver Arena, winning 99-47.
Ruba Abo Hashesh led Iowa Western with 23 points off the bench, whle adding five rebounds and four steals. Gabriella Smith scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds. Four Reivers finished in double figures.
Iowa Western returns to action at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Southeastern.
The Iowa Western men won 70-46.
Dhashon Dyson scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Reivers.
Ellsworth 12 14 9 12 — 47
Iowa Western (17-2) 22 25 31 21 — 99
E: Keara Williams 7, Ellie Barrows 3, Victaeja Leavy 3, Halle Miller 6, Autumn Shull 4, Jada Mullinex 5, Kevonda Primes 10, Dreasha Talley 6.
IW: Hayley Berfield 4, Arielle McElroy 2, Isnelle Natabou 10, Geassy Germano 8, Gabriella Smith 20, Ruba Abo Hashesh 23, Adoreya Williams 3, Liliana Marques 5, Dustie Obah 10, Desislava Kantardzhieva 3, Ayreona Carter 1, Ali Edwards 2.