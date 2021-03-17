Iowa Western women roll past Marshalltown; men lose

The Iowa Western women’s basketball team scored the first 13 points of the game and rolled from there in a 69-26 win at Marshalltown on Wednesday night.
The Reivers held the Tigers below double digits in three of four quarters, while forcing 20 turnovers that turned in to 24 points and holding Marshalltown to 25.6% shooting on the night.
Iowa Western dominated in every fact of the game, winning the points in the paint battle 36-8 while its bench outscored the Tigers 20-4.
Sophomore guard Hayley Berfield led a quartet of Reivers in double figures with 15 points. Berfield hit five three-pointers. Freshman center Isnelle Natabou scored 13 points, while sophomore guard Dustie Obah and sophomore forward Geassy Germano scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Freshman forward Carolina Rodriguez-Sanchez scored 11 of Marshalltown’s 26 points.
The Reivers have won 11 straight.
They’ll play next on Saturday in a 5 p.m. game at home against Ellsworth.
Iowa Western (16-2) 16 16 18 19 — 69
Marshalltown (1-12) 3 4 11 8 — 26
IW: Hayley Berfield 15, Isnelle Natabou 13, Dustie Obah 11, Geassy Germano 10, Adoreya Williams 4, Brala Benion 2, Liliana Marques 7, Desislava Kantardzhieva 5, Ali Edwards 2.
M:Carolina Rodriguez-Sanchez 11, Carla Dorta-Perez 2, Nuria Castillo 5, Eva Zargoza 4, Genet Mebratu 4.
Reiver men lose
The Iowa Western men fell against Marshalltown 67-63 on Monday night.
The Reivers trailed by four at the half and could never get over the hump in the second half. Iowa Western cut the Tiger lead to two points with 51 seconds left on a three-pointer by freshman forward Joe Doyle, and with 19 seconds to go Marshalltown freshman forward Nuha Sagnia tipped in a missed layup. Iowa Western missed a three-pointer on its ensuing possession and was forced to foul.
Freshman guard Dewayne Vass led Iowa Western with 13 points, while freshman guard Kevin Balfour scored 12 off the bench.
Tiger freshman guard David Roberts Jr. scored a game-high 17 points. Sagnia finished with 15.
The Reivers will play Ellsworth at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Iowa Western (8-9) 29 34 — 63
Marshalltown (8-6) 34 33 — 67
IW: Dhashon Dyson 2, Roland McCoy 4, Dewayne Vass 13, Elijah Pickens 2, Elijah Bishop 2, Kevin Balfour 12, Marcedus Leech Jr. 10, Majesty Johnson 6, Kaeden Lawary 6, Joe Doyle 6.
M: Di’Ablo Stewart 3, Jaylin Scott 4, David Roberts Jr. 17, Nuha Sagnia 15, Ike Sheppard 7, Zyan Gilmore 3, Ty Vesey 7, Lavarius Hampton 9, Rusmir Hamzic 2.