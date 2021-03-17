Iowa Western women roll past Marshalltown; men lose

The Reivers trailed by four at the half and could never get over the hump in the second half. Iowa Western cut the Tiger lead to two points with 51 seconds left on a three-pointer by freshman forward Joe Doyle, and with 19 seconds to go Marshalltown freshman forward Nuha Sagnia tipped in a missed layup. Iowa Western missed a three-pointer on its ensuing possession and was forced to foul.