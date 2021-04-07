Iowa Western women win district championship; Reiver men lose in first round

“I’m really happy with the effort and the competitiveness our guys have shown game in, game out. Especially the second half of the season. We’ve been in every game, we’ve battled. That’s a testament to their effort and attitude,” Van Riessen said. “I know at times we came up short, more times than not, but we have to learn from those things and use those to propel us forward and help us have the success we didn’t have this season next year.”

“We have a lot of work still to do as a team and as individuals, but we’ll get into that in the next couple weeks. It’ll be interesting to see where things go. We’ll have some guys that’ll have the opportunity to move on to other schools after one year,” Van Riessen said while discussing next season, which will be his second with Iowa Western. “But our goal is to get a good nucleus back from this year’s team. This year has helped build their understanding of what we demand and what we do day to day. That’ll help us have a great year next year.”