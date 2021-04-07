Iowa Western women win district championship; Reiver men lose in first round

The Iowa Western women’s basketball team beat Northeast 78-60 at home Monday night to claim the District XI championship.
The NJCAA Division I No. 25 Reivers will play Saturday for a chance to compete at the national tournament.
The Reivers dominated in most facets of the game, including dishing out 19 assists to Northeast’s three. The Iowa Western bench outscored its counterparts 26-12.
The Reivers led by nine at the half but cranked things up in the second half, taking as large as a 20-point led late in the game. The third quarter proved pivotal, with Iowa Western outscoring Northeast by 10.
“It was a strange feeling, the entire game, even down to the final possessions, it felt way closer than that,” Reiver head coach Lindsey Vande Hoef said. “You never want to relax, you never want to get too comfortable. I was really proud of our girls. We fought from beginning to end.”
Guard Gabriella Smith led the Reivers with 21 points and six assists, while guard Hayley Berfield scored 17 points and was 5-10 from 3. Guard Dustie Obah scored 16 points off the bench.
Breanna Stouffer led Northeast with 20 points.
Iowa Western will play for the district championship and a spot in the national tournament bracket against Triton out of Illinois at noon Saturday at Reiver Arena.
“I think we need to grow in some areas. It’s a quick turnaround, we have to get ready for someone we’ve never seen before,” Vande Hoef. “It’s a grind, we’re all tired, mentally, physically, emotionally. I hope we have some gas left for Saturday. Hopefully we’ll be ready to go.”
Northeast (15-8) 11 22 13 14 — 60
Iowa Western (21-2) 19 23 — 23 13 — 78
N: Yiesha Wililams 4, Taylor Peter 10, Patricija Peric 6, Ashley Hassett 8, Breanne Stouffer 20, Molly Davis 2, Hannah Ollendick 3, Kelly Kleffner 2, Brianna Bauer 4.
IW: Hayley Berfield 17, Arielle McElroy 6, isnelle Natabou 2, Geassy Germano 6, Gabriella Smith 21, Ruba Abo Hashesh 3, Arijay Brookes 2, Dustie Obah 16, Ayreona Carter 5.
Turnovers hurt Iowa Western men in season-ending loss to Southwestern
The Iowa Western men’s basketball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday night in a 81-76 loss against Southwestern in the first round of the Region XI tournament at Reiver Arena in Council Bluffs.
Iowa Western led by seven at the half, but gave up 52 points in the second half as they watched an 11-point lead early in the second half evaporate. After taking that lead at the 19:02 mark, the Spartans went on a 16-2 run to take the lead.
“The first five minutes of the second half really hurt us,” Iowa Western head coach Todd Van Riessen said. “We had multiple turnovers, they were getting layups and open 3s. They went on a run and erased the lead we built at halftime. ... We had turnovers in spurts. That’s what really allowed them to have momentum plays and allowed them to go on runs. Turnovers at any time are going to be hurtful, but especially when they go in spurts.”
Southwestern outscored the Reivers 23-11 on points off turnovers and 42-26 on points in the paint.
The game was back-and-forth from there, with the teams trading leads before Southwestern took a lead and hit enough free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
“We fought back and had the lead a couple times in the second half inside of 10 minutes,” Van Riessen said. “But we couldn’t quite finish the plays we needed and couldn’t get the stops.”
Guard Kelvin Balfour scored a game-high 32 points to lead the Reivers. Guard Roland McCoy scored 17 points, while guard Dhashon Dyson scored 14 and grabbed eight rebounds.
James Kelley led Southwestern with 21 points.
Iowa Western beat Southwestern twice during the regular season, including an 82-74 win on March 31. The Reivers end the season 11-12.
“I’m really happy with the effort and the competitiveness our guys have shown game in, game out. Especially the second half of the season. We’ve been in every game, we’ve battled. That’s a testament to their effort and attitude,” Van Riessen said. “I know at times we came up short, more times than not, but we have to learn from those things and use those to propel us forward and help us have the success we didn’t have this season next year.”
Sophomores Dhashon Dyson, Kaeden Lawary, Karl Jones suited up for the Reivers a final time. Dyson was the only one that played Tuesday.
“We have a lot of work still to do as a team and as individuals, but we’ll get into that in the next couple weeks. It’ll be interesting to see where things go. We’ll have some guys that’ll have the opportunity to move on to other schools after one year,” Van Riessen said while discussing next season, which will be his second with Iowa Western. “But our goal is to get a good nucleus back from this year’s team. This year has helped build their understanding of what we demand and what we do day to day. That’ll help us have a great year next year.”
Southwestern (12-11) 29 52 — 81
Iowa Western (11-12) 39 40 — 76
S: Nate Duckworth 13, Joe Kearney 13, Donzell Johnson 15, Justin Graham 8, James Kelley 21, Qushawn Wells 3, AJ Lacabe 1, Demarious Carey 5, Manyiel Wugol 2.