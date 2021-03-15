Iowa women earn No. 5 seed, Iowa State earns No. 7 seed

Regions in the San Antonio-based tournament have been given names with a local flavor.

Iowa (18-9) is part of the River Walk Region, which is topped by Connecticut and includes Kentucky or Idaho State as potential second-round opponents if the Hawkeyes get past an 18-8 Central Michigan team that earned its third straight NCAA berth by winning the Mid-American Conference tourney.

Iowa State (16-10) was placed in the Mercado Region and if it defeats a 15-8 team the Hawkeyes beat last week in the semifinals of the Big Ten tourney, the Cyclones would face either second-seeded Texas A&M or 15th-seeded Troy. North Carolina State is the top seed in ISU’s portion of the bracket.

ESPN will televise tournament openers of both Iowa and Iowa State.

Bluder believes Iowa improved its seed with a run to the championship game in the Big Ten tourney, reflected in the Hawkeyes being awarded the third-best seed among seven conference teams in the tourney field.

“I think our seed says a lot about the Big Ten this year and it says a lot about where we’re heading,’’ Bluder said. “I think we’re heading in the right direction.’’

She likes the demeanor she has seen develop on a team led by Big Ten freshman of the year Caitlin Clark.