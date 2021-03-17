Iowa women get ready for Central Michigan

Before boarding a plane for San Antonio and the NCAA women’s basketball bubble, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder offered some advice to her team.
“I tell the women, pack all of your underwear and hope for a laundromat. I hope we’re there for a long time,’’ Bluder said Monday night after the Hawkeyes learned they had earned a fifth seed and Sunday match-up with Central Michigan in their NCAA tournament opener.
This year’s NCAA experience promises to unlike any of the 26 which have preceded it for Iowa, which is making its 15th tourney appearance during Bluder’s 21-year tenure.
Like the NCAA men’s tournament being held entirely in the Indianapolis area, the nation’s top 64 women’s basketball teams will compete for a national title in the San Antonio area.
Teams began arriving Tuesday and Iowa travels Wednesday, but the Hawkeyes won’t be taking any tours of the Alamo or enjoying a stroll along the river walk.
“It sounds like we will be either on the court or in our rooms. That’s about all we can do with the COVID protocols,’’ Iowa guard Caitlin Clark said.
The idea behind putting together a tournament in a bubble was to limit the chances of players, coaches and staff members being exposed to COVID-19.
And, it will limit movement.
“We’re kind of stuck. We have to quarantine,’’ Bluder said. “Every player has their own room.’’
Every team even has its own floor in their assigned hotels, a self-contained area where teams will eat, sleep and prepare.
No outside individuals will be allowed inside the Hawkeye bubble, Iowa’s home away from home for as long as the team’s postseason tourney run continues.
“Hopefully, we’re there for a month,’’ Bluder said.
There are intriguing matchup possibilities deeper into the bracket.
Bluder suspects it is no accident that two of the nation’s top freshmen in Clark and Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers could meet in the Sweet 16 if both teams advance, but she says those thoughts are for another day.
“I know everybody would like a Caitlin-Paige match-up, but that’s a long ways off,’’ Bluder said. “Central Michigan is going to occupy all of my thoughts.’’
Working toward Sunday’s 11 a.m. first-round game, the Chippewas match Iowa’s win total of 18 for the season after reaching the NCAA field by winning the Mid-American Conference tournament title.
Like the Hawkeyes, they have some effective perimeter scorers. Guards Micaela Kelly and Molly Davis both received first-team all-MAC honors after ranking among the scoring leaders in their league.
Kelly, a senior, averages 23.4 points per game, while Davis, a sophomore, averages 20.3 points on a team that is tied for third nationally with 260 3-point baskets this season.
Their work is among what Iowa will spend its time studying while sequestered in its San Antonio space.
Junior Monika Czinano expects to get caught up or ahead on some academic work as well.
She has contacted her professors and plans to pack some text books with hopes of keeping up with or even getting a little ahead with her coursework for the spring semester.
“We’re still in class, but so hopefully I can get ahead on stuff,’’ Czinano said. “It won’t be like usual. You can’t walk around and explore the area outside. We have to find ways to keep entertained. I’m definitely bringing books. We know there will be some down time, just have to make the most of it.’’
After playing four games in four days at the Big Ten tourney, the Hawkeyes are looking forward to making the most of having a little time to prepare between games if Iowa is able to advance.
“That part of it is going to be great,’’ Czinano said. “Just to have that time between games will be good after playing four in four days in Indy, but right now, the first one is all that matters.’’