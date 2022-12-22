Jensen excited after Inter Miami takes him in draft

Lewis Central graduate Cole Jensen first received his taste of being a goalkeeper at a young age when his older sister, Brooke Jensen, peppered him with shots in their basement.

All that practice paid off Wednesday night as Cole Jensen achieved a lifelong when Major League Soccer club Inter Miami selected him in the first round with the 18th overall pick.

"My older sister played at the University of Sioux Falls," Jensen said. "When I was a little kid we’d be in the basement and she’d just be kicking balls. I was the one that was just eating every ball that she kicked. So, I don’t know if that’s where it started but I was sort of the goalkeeper in that aspect."

Jensen received the news surrounded by family and friends.

It was hard for him to put into words how it felt.

"I think that it’s specifically hard to explain how I feel, but I think to be home and be with my immediate family and some of my friends meant a lot to me," Jensen said. "You’re hopeful that your name is going to get called and once it does get called, to have that moment there with my family and those that have been supporting me since I was a kid was a very special moment."

Jensen played at Lewis Central from 2016 to 2019, where he helped lead the Titans to their first state championship as a senior.

As a senior, he played 1,735 minutes in goal, where he made 167 saves and only allowed 10 goals. When he graduated he held the career and single-season shutout records.

He then attended Xavier University. He started this season as a redshirt junior and helped lead the team to a 9-2-7 overall record. In 18 games, he allowed just 16 goals and made 59 saves. He totaled eight shutouts.

He was named a United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Men's All-American – Third Team Selection, United Soccer Coaches All-East Region First Team Selection, Big East Goalkeeper of the Year, All-Big East First Team Selection, Adidas MLS College Showcase Participant, two-time Big East goalkeeper of the week, five-time Big East Weekly Honor Roll Selection and Big East All-Academic Team.

"I think being a goalkeeper is very unique because you’re not involved in the game necessarily the same way all the other field players are," Jensen said. "I’m not touching the ball as much as all the other guys so I’m engaged in the game a little differently. But, I think it’s a very beautiful game and a global sport that there’s a lot of fans and support all over the world.

"I think what keeps me going in soccer is just being able to develop into a better player every day and continuing to get better and reap the rewards of putting in work and having team success. I think as a goalkeeper your team reflects a lot about the goalkeeper. If it wasn’t for my teammates and coach (John) Higgins this year at Xavier I probably would not be where I’m at."

Jensen always dreamed of playing professional soccer but it wasn't until about six weeks ago when he received the first call from a professional team that it started to become a reality.

After the calls started coming in the process picked up.

"I think it’s a dream," Jensen said. "When you grow up you want to play in the MLS, you want to play at the highest level. You dream about playing for the national team, you dream about playing in the highest level in America and hopefully one day playing at the highest level in Europe. ... I didn’t necessarily expect it to happen that was just a goal of mine and then it’s kind of taken off in the last five to seven weeks."

Now that he has been drafted, Jensen is looking forward to starting his professional career in January.

He isn't done raising the bar. Now he is hoping to continue to improve and earn a spot on the pitch.

"I think I’m really looking forward to getting to Miami at the beginning of January and getting with the staff and players they have there and getting to work," he said. "I’m excited to be surrounded by talented players and hopefully elevate my game and develop as a goalkeeper short term and hopefully in the long term, I can develop into a goalkeeper that will be a starter. That’s always a goal."