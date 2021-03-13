Kozal hits walk-off single as Iowa Western baseball sweeps Coffeyville

Thatcher Kozal hit a game winning single, scoring little brother Treyton, to give Iowa Western a 2-1 win in the first game of a doubleheader with Coffeyville Friday afternoon at Doc Ross Field in Council Bluffs.

Iowa Western swept the doubleheader, beating the Ravens, out of Kansas, 13-2 in game two.

With the first game tied at one, third baseman Drew Grindahl singled for Iowa Western to start the seventh. Treyton Kozal came in to run for Grindahl, and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. After an intentional walk, Thatcher Kozal pinch hit in the designated hitter spot.

He came to the plate and delivered.

Right-hander Conner Mackay picked up the win on the mound, throwing 2 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out four.

In game two, Iowa Western scratched across two runs in the bottom of the fourth before breaking things open with a six-run fifth inning punctuated by an Auggie Rasmussen triple and Dylan Robertson two-run double. The hits kept coming, with Dayvin Johnson, Brady Prewitt and Jacob Shamban doubling in succession in a five-run sixth inning.

Right-hander Harrison Cook pitched five innings, striking out seven while giving up two hits and one unearned run, to pick up the win.