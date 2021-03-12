 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kozal hits walk-off single as Iowa Western baseball sweeps Coffeyville
0 comments

Kozal hits walk-off single as Iowa Western baseball sweeps Coffeyville

{{featured_button_text}}

Thatcher Kozal hit a game winning single, scoring little brother Treyton, to give Iowa Western a 2-1 win in the first game of a doubleheader with Coffeyville Friday afternoon at Doc Ross Field in Council Bluffs.

Iowa Western swept the doubleheader, beating the Ravens out of Kansas 13-2 in game two.

With the first game tied at one, third baseman Drew Grindahl singled for Iowa Western to start the seventh. Treyton Kozal came in to run for Grindahl, and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. After an intentional walk, Thatcher Kozal pinch hit in the designated hitter spot.

He came to the plate and delivered.

Right-hander Conner Mackay picked up the win on the mound, throwing 2 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out four.

In game two, Iowa Western scratched across two runs in the bottom of the fourth before breaking things open with a six-run fifth inning punctuated by an Auggie Rasmussen triple and Dylan Robertson two-run double. The hits kept coming, with Dayvin Johnson, Brady Prewitt and Jacob Shamban doubling in succession in a five-run sixth inning.

Harrison Cook pitched five innings, striking out seven while giving up two hits and one unearned run, to pick up the win.

Coffeyville 100 000 0 -- 1 4 1

Iowa Western 100 000 1 -- 2 6 3

W - Conner Mackay 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

L - Alex Galvez 0.1 IP, 2 H, R, ER, BB

Coffeyville 100 001 0 -- 2 4 0

Iowa Western 000 265 X -- 13 15 1

W - Harrison Cook 5 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, BB, 7 K

L - Kade Peterson 3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 3 K

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Creighton coach Greg McDermott is suspended
College

Creighton coach Greg McDermott is suspended

  • Updated

Creighton athletic director Bruce Rasmussen announced in a statement Thursday night that he has suspended coach Greg McDermott, who compared his program to a plantation in a locker-room speech after a loss.

+2
Hawkeyes send six to Big Ten finals
College

Hawkeyes send six to Big Ten finals

  • Updated

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — From a quick conclusion to going the distance, Iowa’s top-ranked wrestling team enjoyed a near-perfect semifinal round Saturday night at the Big Ten Championships.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert