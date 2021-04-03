Late bucket gives Des Moines Area 86-84 win over Iowa Western

Des Moines Area grade guard Willie Guy hit a late jumper to give the Bears a lead they wouldn't relinquish in a 86-84 win against Iowa Western in Council Bluffs on Saturday.

The game was Iowa Western's regular season finale.

The Reivers led by as many as 12 points in the second half, including at the 6:58 mark, but a 12-2 Des Moines Area run got the Bears back in the ballgame.

The teams exchanged leads late. Trailing by two, Iowa Western got a Dhashon Dyson layup in the final minute to tie things at 84 before Guy hit his jumper.

Iowa Western was outscored 53-46 in the second half, while also losing the rebounding battle 35-21, including 10-4 on offensive boards, which led to 14 second-chance points for the Bears, compared to the Reivers seven.

Guard Roland McCoy led Iowa Western with a game-high 25 points, while Dyson, a guard, finished with 20. Guard Kelvin Balfour scored 12.

Guy led Des Moines Area with 23 points. Guard Mark Bradshaw scored 21.

Iowa Western now awaits its postseason assignment.

Des Moines Area (17-4, 17-4) 33 53 -- 86

Iowa Western (11-11, 11-11) 38 46 -- 84