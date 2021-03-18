No. 5 Reiver volleyball beats No. 16 Grizzlies again

In the second time these top 20 programs have met this season, NJCAA Division I No. 5 Iowa Western again topped No. 16 ranked Missouri State-West Plains 3-1 (25-16, 25-14, 24-26, 26-24) Thursday afternoon at Reiver Arena.

The Reivers used a relentless net attack to take down the Grizzlies to dictate the tempo of sets one and two.

Reiver coach Alicia Williams knew after sweeping Missouri State-West Plains back on Feb. 5 on the road, the Grizzlies were going to come in looking to prove a point.

“These first two sets were everything,” Williams said. “Given how the last two set went afterwards, I wouldn’t have trusted what would happen if we played any more sets, but Paula (Wiedmann, MSU-West Plains' head coach) is such a great coach and we understood they were going to scout us really well. We knew we had to be prepared.”

After a decisive first two sets, the visiting Grizzlies hung tough in the third set, looking to force a fourth set at least. MSU-West Plains tied set three at three different points toward the end and eventually took the set 26-24.