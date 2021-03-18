No. 5 Reiver volleyball beats No. 16 Grizzlies again

In the second time these top 20 programs have met this season, NJCAA Division I No. 5 Iowa Western again topped No. 16 ranked Missouri State-West Plains 3-1 (25-16, 25-14, 24-26, 26-24) Thursday afternoon at Reiver Arena.
The Reivers used a relentless net attack to take down the Grizzlies to dictate the tempo of sets one and two.
Reiver coach Alicia Williams knew after sweeping Missouri State-West Plains back on Feb. 5 on the road, the Grizzlies were going to come in looking to prove a point.
“These first two sets were everything,” Williams said. “Given how the last two set went afterwards, I wouldn’t have trusted what would happen if we played any more sets, but Paula (Wiedmann, MSU-West Plains' head coach) is such a great coach and we understood they were going to scout us really well. We knew we had to be prepared.”
After a decisive first two sets, the visiting Grizzlies hung tough in the third set, looking to force a fourth set at least. MSU-West Plains tied set three at three different points toward the end and eventually took the set 26-24.
In set four, the Grizzlies kept their momentum going, building an early 8-3 lead. The Reivers showed some life late and made it a 21-20 game. The visitors would then score two in a row to make it 23-20 and make a fifth set look inevitable.
Coach Williams has seen this show before against the Grizzlies and emphasized to the team the importance of this fourth set.
“We were on a three year losing streak with this team in late season games, ” Williams said. “It was beginning to feel like, 'oh no, here we go again.' This is how the deck plays out and I felt like we got some very timely points in that fourth set to recreate our confidence and swing the momentum back to us.”
The Reivers scored three in a row to tie the game at 23-23, with the Grizzlies breaking the run with a kill to take a 24-23 lead, one point away from forcing a fifth set. The Reivers, though, would score the final three points of the match to stick a fork in the match.
Iowa Western 25 25 24 26 -- 3
Missouri State-West Plains 16 14 26 24 -- 1