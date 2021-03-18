 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 5 Reiver volleyball beats No. 16 Grizzlies again
0 comments

No. 5 Reiver volleyball beats No. 16 Grizzlies again

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In the second time these top 20 programs have met this season, NJCAA Division I No. 5 Iowa Western again topped No. 16 ranked Missouri State-West Plains 3-1 (25-16, 25-14, 24-26, 26-24) Thursday afternoon at Reiver Arena.

The Reivers used a relentless net attack to take down the Grizzlies to dictate the tempo of sets one and two.

Reiver coach Alicia Williams knew after sweeping Missouri State-West Plains back on Feb. 5 on the road, the Grizzlies were going to come in looking to prove a point.

“These first two sets were everything,” Williams said. “Given how the last two set went afterwards, I wouldn’t have trusted what would happen if we played any more sets, but Paula (Wiedmann, MSU-West Plains' head coach) is such a great coach and we understood they were going to scout us really well. We knew we had to be prepared.”

After a decisive first two sets, the visiting Grizzlies hung tough in the third set, looking to force a fourth set at least. MSU-West Plains tied set three at three different points toward the end and eventually took the set 26-24.

In set four, the Grizzlies kept their momentum going, building an early 8-3 lead. The Reivers showed some life late and made it a 21-20 game. The visitors would then score two in a row to make it 23-20 and make a fifth set look inevitable.

Coach Williams has seen this show before against the Grizzlies and emphasized to the team the importance of this fourth set.

“We were on a three year losing streak with this team in late season games, ” Williams said. “It was beginning to feel like, 'oh no, here we go again.' This is how the deck plays out and I felt like we got some very timely points in that fourth set to recreate our confidence and swing the momentum back to us.”

The Reivers scored three in a row to tie the game at 23-23, with the Grizzlies breaking the run with a kill to take a 24-23 lead, one point away from forcing a fifth set. The Reivers, though, would score the final three points of the match to stick a fork in the match.

Iowa Western 25 25 24 26 -- 3

Missouri State-West Plains 16 14 26 24 -- 1

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert