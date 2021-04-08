No. 7 Reiver baseball sweeps Southwestern

NJCAA Division I No. 7 Iowa Western baseball was in a hairy situation during the first half of Tuesday’s home doubleheader against Southwestern Community College, trailing 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth.
Designated hitter Thatcher Kozal singled in a run to cut the deficit to one and center fielder Aaron Staehely blasted a two-run double to give the Reivers a 6-5 lead. Right fielder Dayvin Johnson doubled in an insurance run leading to a 7-5 victory for Iowa Western.
The momentum rolled into the second game, which the Reivers won 12-2.
“The ending is what it is,” head coach Marc Rardin said about the first game. “A win is a win. To get to that point we were struggling to get going. We were struggling to put some things together early on. Not to take anything away from their pitcher. Their hitting put pressure on our hitting. They were hitting.
“... A couple (of our) guys had some good (at bats). We get walked, we get a base hit and all of a sudden it relaxes guys. What we’ve been doing a lot this year is we score quick and we score a lot in a short time and that’s really what we did again.”
Johnson and Kozal led Iowa Western in the first game with two hits each and Johnson finished with three RBIs. Kozal also hammered one ball over the fence for a home run.
The offense started clicking in the second half of the doubleheader. Designated hitter Alec Patino finished with three hits, two RBIs and three runs and second baseman Clay Cutter led the Reivers with three RBIs.
“I think it really helped,” Rardin said about the momentum from the first game. “If we would have not been able to put something together in the first game and ended up losing, the stress and lack of confidence for the second game I’m sure would have been there.”
The energy was also big for the pitchers.
Ernie Day started the day on the mound for Iowa Western, going three innings while allowing three earned runs on four hits while striking out four. Samson Holcomb (1-0) earned the win in three innings of work in which he allowed two earned runs on three hits and struck out five in game one. Jack Leger earned his first save of the season, closing out the final inning allowing no hits, no runs and striking out one.
Five different arms stood on the mound for the Reivers in the second game. Brant Hogue (2-1) earned the win in 2 1/3 innings of work. He allowed no hits, no runs and struck out two batters.
“Our pitchers didn’t (give up) a hit until the eighth inning,” Rardin said of the second game. “... We were doing our part pitching-wise and we were starting to put some runs up quick offensively. For the second game, it was definitely way more stress free than the first.”
Southwestern’s only two runs came in the second off a walk, an error and a passed ball in the second inning.
The win is the fifth in the row for Iowa Western, which is 26-5 on the season.
The Reivers will play four games against Marshalltown this weekend at home with the first game starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Marshalltown in 8-20 on the season.
Southwestern (8-21) 021 110 0 — 5 7 1
Iowa Western (25-4) 002 014 X — 7 6 1