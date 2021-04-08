No. 7 Reiver baseball sweeps Southwestern

The offense started clicking in the second half of the doubleheader. Designated hitter Alec Patino finished with three hits, two RBIs and three runs and second baseman Clay Cutter led the Reivers with three RBIs.

“I think it really helped,” Rardin said about the momentum from the first game. “If we would have not been able to put something together in the first game and ended up losing, the stress and lack of confidence for the second game I’m sure would have been there.”

The energy was also big for the pitchers.

Ernie Day started the day on the mound for Iowa Western, going three innings while allowing three earned runs on four hits while striking out four. Samson Holcomb (1-0) earned the win in three innings of work in which he allowed two earned runs on three hits and struck out five in game one. Jack Leger earned his first save of the season, closing out the final inning allowing no hits, no runs and striking out one.

Five different arms stood on the mound for the Reivers in the second game. Brant Hogue (2-1) earned the win in 2 1/3 innings of work. He allowed no hits, no runs and struck out two batters.