On to Nationals! Reiver women trample Trojans

“Coach has a bunch of quotes in her office,” Berfield said. “I took one of them and put it in my sock. So I feel that may be my thing.”

Alongside Berfield, five other Reiver players scored double digits. Geassy Germano was one of those six, posting 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds as well for a double-double. She also had seven assists.

After battling all season and capping it off with this authoritative win, Garmano and the Reivers look forwardto traveling to Lubbock, Texas for the national tournament. She says it’s all the more exciting to look forward to her first trip to the Lone Star State.

“It’s going to be an exciting trip,” Germano said. “We’re going to enjoy it, but we still have to grind it out for a few games yet. We aren’t done yet.”

By halftime Iowa Western already held a 50-31 lead. Iowa Western stormed out on a 18-4 run within the first four minutes of the third quarter. Following that, Iowa western went through the end of the third up to the first two minutes of the fourth quarter on a 14-2 run.

Bottom line, much to Vande Hoef’s liking, Iowa Western’s offense was firing on all cylinders all game long.