Reiver baseball sweeps Ellsworth

The NJAA Division I No. 8 Reiver baseball team owned Saturday’s doubleheader with in state foe Ellsworth, sweeping the games to bump their record up to 11-4 for the season.
The Reivers took advantage of three Panther errors in game one to claim a 9-3 win despite being out hit 9-8.
The Reivers had scored all nine run by the end of the fourth inning as Dylan Robertson and Noah Hull led the team with two hits each. Robertson and Hull each accounted for two RBIs as well to cruise by the Panthers.
Pitching also played a major key to this game. Iowa Western’s Peyton Zabel improved his record to 3-0 after striking out 10 batters.
Head coach Marc Rardin was pleased to get the win, but would have been happier if the Reivers could have capitalized on a couple more opportunities to win by an eight run rule.
“When you got a four conference-game weekend series, you got to capitalize on your opportunities,” Rardin said. “It was in the water that we could have ended this game early with the run rule, and we got to find a way to do that. The game ended up going the full seven innings and we just didn’t need it to.”
“We shouldn’t have had to do that and throw in Micheal Finan (relieved Zabel), who did an awesome job, but again we shouldn’t have reached that point.”
It was more of the same in game two as Iowa Western pounded the Panthers 11-3 after connecting on 17 hits.
The Reivers took control immediately thanks to a four first inning runs. The Panthers and Reivers then traded off for a single run in the second and fourth inning. Ellsworth plated another run in the sixth to bring the Iowa Western lead back to three runs. The Reivers replied again though, this time with another four runs to eventually eight-run rule the visiting Panthers.
Rardin was pleased with his pitchers in both games for their work on the mound.
“(Harrison) Cook and Zabel did an awesome job today, ” Rardin said. “They helped us get ahead and then maintained it while we had the lead. There were a couple of stress innings where they (Ellsworth) got some guys on base, but bottom line, they were able to make the pitches when they needed to. ”
Harrison Cook got the win on the mound for Iowa Western to improve to 3-1 after striking out eight batters in six innings pitched.
The Reivers (11-4) and Panthers (8-8) will meet again for another doubleheader today at noon and 2 pm.
Ellsworth 000 002 1 -- 3 9 3
Iowa Western 223 200 X -- 9 8 0
W - Peyto Zabel (3-0) 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 10 K