Reiver baseball sweeps Ellsworth

The NJAA Division I No. 8 Reiver baseball team owned Saturday’s doubleheader with in state foe Ellsworth, sweeping the games to bump their record up to 11-4 for the season.

The Reivers took advantage of three Panther errors in game one to claim a 9-3 win despite being out hit 9-8.

The Reivers had scored all nine run by the end of the fourth inning as Dylan Robertson and Noah Hull led the team with two hits each. Robertson and Hull each accounted for two RBIs as well to cruise by the Panthers.

Pitching also played a major key to this game. Iowa Western’s Peyton Zabel improved his record to 3-0 after striking out 10 batters.

Head coach Marc Rardin was pleased to get the win, but would have been happier if the Reivers could have capitalized on a couple more opportunities to win by an eight run rule.

“When you got a four conference-game weekend series, you got to capitalize on your opportunities,” Rardin said. “It was in the water that we could have ended this game early with the run rule, and we got to find a way to do that. The game ended up going the full seven innings and we just didn’t need it to.”