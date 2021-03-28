Reiver mistakes lead to heartbreak against Snow

A 55-yard field goal attempt fell short as second ranked Iowa Western lost a heartbreaker 31-30 against 10th ranked Snow college.

The matchup of top 10 football teams marked the first game either in more than a year.

After watching the Iowa Western score 17 straight points late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, Snow responded, scoring the game’s last two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 14 seconds to spare. The Reivers brought the kickoff back to mid field and a pass play set up the field goal attempt by Josh Jasek, who'd hit a 42-yard try earlier in the game.

“We’ll learn from this,” Strohmeier said. “We’re going to really find out what our team is made of now. We’ll see how they handle this, they were frustrated and were upset about this. (But) you got to give credit where it’s due.”

Strohmeier credited the Badgers, while noting 15 penalties against the Reivers and missed opportunities hurt the Reivers.

“We just had so many missed opportunities,” Strohmeier said. “You got to give credit to Snow, that’s a good football team and they made more plays than us. We had our opportunities and if you want to be an elite program you have to make those plays in those situations.”