Reiver mistakes lead to heartbreak against Snow

A 55-yard field goal attempt fell short as second ranked Iowa Western lost a heartbreaker 31-30 against 10th ranked Snow college.
The matchup of top 10 football teams marked the first game either in more than a year.
After watching the Iowa Western score 17 straight points late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, Snow responded, scoring the game’s last two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 14 seconds to spare. The Reivers brought the kickoff back to mid field and a pass play set up the field goal attempt by Josh Jasek, who'd hit a 42-yard try earlier in the game.
“We’ll learn from this,” Strohmeier said. “We’re going to really find out what our team is made of now. We’ll see how they handle this, they were frustrated and were upset about this. (But) you got to give credit where it’s due.”
Strohmeier credited the Badgers, while noting 15 penalties against the Reivers and missed opportunities hurt the Reivers.
“We just had so many missed opportunities,” Strohmeier said. “You got to give credit to Snow, that’s a good football team and they made more plays than us. We had our opportunities and if you want to be an elite program you have to make those plays in those situations.”
Much like the football season itself, the fans had to wait a bit before either team’s offenses got going. After watching both teams punt after their first two drives, the Reivers broke the ice with the first score after a 38-yard pass from Nate Glantz to Donnovan Moorer.
Nine minutes later, the Reivers boosted their lead after Glantz scrambled away from two would-be tacklers in the back field and eventually found Matt Byrnes for a 44-yard touchdown play.
The Badgers responded with a late second quarter drive that ended with a five yard touchdown run, which cut the Reivers lead to 13-8 at the half.
Snow began the second half with a 36-yard field goal to trim the lead down to two, then after a Glantz interception, Snow threw a 34 yard pass to take their first lead of the game.
The Reivers replied three minutes later to regain the lead after Glantz and Moorer connected in the end zone for the second time. The Reivers took another two-score lead on their next drive as Glantz threw touchdown number four to the tight end Blake Vaughn.
“We started really slow, we’ll look to see why in the film room,” Glantz said. “A slow start is not what we expected with our type of offense, but we knew we just had to keep working as the game went on and at times we really got clicking. We just have to find out how to stay clicking.”
Glantz finished the game with four touchdown passes, the one interception and 16 for 29 passing for 201 yards.
After a Fahreed Cheeks interception, the Reivers added three more on their next drive to take a 30-18 lead early in the fourth quarter.
But the Badgers weren’t done.
After suffering some injuries, and the defeat, Strohmeier now looks to see how this team will reply to the adversity.
“We’ll need the healing potion after getting four guys banged up in this game, we’ll find out more on where those guys are at Sunday or Monday, but some other guys now need to get ready, we’ll get back to work tomorrow and get fired up for the next one.”
Up next for Iowa Western is a road trip to their first of two meetings with Iowa Central.
“This stings, but we’re going to put this loss behind us,” Glantz said. “We’ll earn from this and keep trying to improve each week. I know those guys (Iowa Central) always want to beat us so we have to play our A game next week and past this one in the past and move on.”
Kick off will be at noon Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Fort Dodge.
Iowa Western (0-1) 7 6 14 3 -- 30
Snow (1-0) 0 8 10 13 -- 31
First quarter:
IW: Nate Glantz 38-yard pass to Donovan Moorer (Josh Jasek kick good)
Second quarter:
IW: Glantz 44-yard pass to Matt Byrnes (Jasek kick no good)
S: Team 5-yard run (two-point conversion good)
Third quarter:
S: 36-yard field goal
S: 34-yard touchdown pass (Kick good)
IW: Glantz 10-yard pass to Moorer (Jasek kick good)
IW: Glantz 9-yard pass to Blake Vaughan (Jasek kick good)
Fourth quarter:
IW: Jasek 42-yard field goal
S: 20-yard touchdown pass (Kick no good)
S: 19-yard touchdown pass (Kick good)