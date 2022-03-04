Reiver softball sweeps Friday games

The Iowa Western softball team picked up a pair of wins over State Fair College and North Iowa Area.

Iowa Western won both games in five innings, at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs on Friday.

Iowa Western shutout State Fair College 11-0 in game one. Reiver pitcher Emily Brouse threw a no-hitter and 11 k’s throughout the contest and Wilde went 2-2 at the plate after hitting home runs each time and tallied up four RBIs.

Against North Iowa Area Iowa Western won another shutout in five innings 12-0, the Reivers scored one run in each of the first two innings and broke the game open with eight runs in the third inning. They also plated two runs in the fourth inning.

Pitcher Ava Knoll got the win for the Reivers with the shutout and nine strikeouts in the circle. Camryn Milley went 3-3 at the plate with a grand slam, double, and single.

Iowa Western improves its overall record to 15-7 and will play State Fair again on Saturday at 11 a.m. and will also play two games against NIACC on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. All the games will be played at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs.