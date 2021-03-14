Reiver softball sweeps Iowa Lakes

Iowa Western connected on seven extra base hits in sweeping Iowa Lakes in NJCAA softball action Friday in Council Bluffs.

The Reivers took game one of the doubleheader 6-2 and followed it up with a 10-2 win in five innings.

In the first game, catcher Katriana Bain and second baseman Taya Opheim connected on triples, while third baseman Mattilyn Reiling, shortstop Strandlund and designated player Karlie Chonis all hit doubles. Reiling and Strandlund finished with two hits.

Iowa Western Athletics noted Brook Melnychuk is the reigning NJCAA pitcher of the week and her hot streak continued, giving up one earned run while striking out 11 to pick up the win.

Chonis connected on a two-run home run and finished 3-3 in game two while playing catcher. Opheim hit a double in the win.

Hannah Smart picked up the win in the circle, allowed two earned runs in five innings.