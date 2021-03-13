Reiver softball sweeps Iowa Lakes

Iowa Western connected on seven extra base hits in sweeping Iowa Lakes in NJCAA softball action Friday in Council Bluffs.

The Reivers took game one of the doubleheader 6-2 and followed it up with a 10-2 win in five innings.

In the first game, catcher Katriana Bain and second baseman Taya Opheim connected on triples, while third baseman Mattilyn Reiling, shortstop Strandlund and designated player Karlie Chonis all hit doubles. Reiling and Strandlund finished with two hits.

Iowa Western Athletics noted Brook Melnychuk is the reigning NJCAA pitcher of the week and her hot streak continued, giving up one earned run while striking out 11 to pick up the win.

Chonis connected on a two-run home run and finished 3-3 in game two while playing catcher. Opheim hit a double in the win.

Hannah Smart picked up the win in the circle, allowed two earned runs in five innings.

"We had two good team wins and we showed that offensively," Omaha native Chonis told Iowa Western Athletics. "We brought a lot of energy the second game and we never gave up when we got down in the 1st (inning). The bats woke up heavy in the third and we had quality defense to back it up. I'm excited to see how we continue to grow throughout the remainder of the season."