Reiver track teams earn top 10 finishes at nationals

The Iowa Western Men’s and women’s track teams each finished in the top 10 of the team points at the NJCAA national track meet in Levelland, Texas.
The women’s track team finished fourth overall as a team which ties an all-time best team finish for an outdoor track team for the program.
In addition to tying a historic finish, sophomore Faith Linga won two individual national championships. One of which was the 10,000-meter with a time of 36 minutes, 22.84 seconds which was about 1:15 faster then the second-place runner.
Linga also won the 5,000 with a time of 17:10.14 about 55 seconds faster than the second-place runner.
After being well decorated in cross country and the indoor track, Marshall says this is the perfect way for Linga to end her time as a Reiver.
“She was really big for us,” Reiver track coach Marshall said. “She’s always been the kind of runner that shows up and runs well in big moments. So, for her to come out and finish how she did and finish her career as a Reiver, I’m extremely proud of her.
“She’s the most decorated student athlete as far as the track and field and cross country programs go. I didn’t have a chance to see her finish the 5,000 race, but I heard she was dancing after she finished. She was really happy with how she ran in the 5,000. It was really great to see her finish her career here at Iowa Western on a high note.”
Linga, the now 10-time national champion through cross country and indoor track events included, also placed second in the 1500 meter run.
Other highlights for the women’s track team include sophomore Shania Parkinson medaling sixth in the shot put, freshman Alliyah McNeil finished fourth in the long jump and also medaled in a tie for second place in the high jump. Freshman Victory George placed second in the triple jump.
Freshman Tirecia Walcott placed fifth in the 100, freshman Dyandra Gray earned second in the 400 hurdles. The 3200 relay team placed sixth, the 400 relay team medaled in at third.
The Reiver men’s track team also has a solid day as they finished sixth overall in the team rankings despite dealing with some injuries. The sixth place finish also ties a program best for men’s outdoor track.
“Sixth is a tie for our best finish,” Marshall said. “We were really excited for the men heading in. We dealt with a couple injuries in some events like the 400 hurdles that could’ve been an All-American for us. Seeing what everyone did and what they overcame as an entire team was exciting and we’re already looking forward to next year.”
Some individual highlights for the men’s team include freshman Nicholaus Smith placing first in the long jump decathlon with a leap of 22 feet, 4.5 inches. Iowa Western’s 3200 relay team placed fourth overall. Sophomore Yonas Mogos placed third in the 1500.
Freshman Michael Buchanan finished fourth overall in the 110 hurdles with his freshman teammate Emmanuel Niang right behind him in fifth, and freshman Cortney Watkins placed seventh in the 400 hurdles. Freshman Kenyon Johnson placed seventh in the triple jump.
Marshall is very pleased with this season’s results and knowing that he will have plenty of returning talent for next year’s squad, Marshall believes the bar can be even higher for next year’s team.
“We’re really looking forward to what we can do next season, ” Marshall said. “Knowing we have a good group coming back is already great and we’ll also head out and recruit some guys to other positions to hopefully, increase our potential even more for next season and I think we can definitely be poised to do even better next year.”