Reiver track teams earn top 10 finishes at nationals

The Iowa Western Men’s and women’s track teams each finished in the top 10 of the team points at the NJCAA national track meet in Levelland, Texas.

The women’s track team finished fourth overall as a team which ties an all-time best team finish for an outdoor track team for the program.

In addition to tying a historic finish, sophomore Faith Linga won two individual national championships. One of which was the 10,000-meter with a time of 36 minutes, 22.84 seconds which was about 1:15 faster then the second-place runner.

Linga also won the 5,000 with a time of 17:10.14 about 55 seconds faster than the second-place runner.

After being well decorated in cross country and the indoor track, Marshall says this is the perfect way for Linga to end her time as a Reiver.

“She was really big for us,” Reiver track coach Marshall said. “She’s always been the kind of runner that shows up and runs well in big moments. So, for her to come out and finish how she did and finish her career as a Reiver, I’m extremely proud of her.