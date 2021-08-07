Reiver volleyball ready for new challenges

The defending national champion Iowa Western volleyball team is back in town and ready for some more volleyball, in an attempt to defend their title.
After having to wait until January 24 to start their season because of COVID-19 complications, the Reivers made the most out of the crazy season with the program’s second-ever national championship. Head coach Alicia Williams, who enters her eighth year with the program, looks forward to playing volleyball in the fall again and to see how her girls defend the title.
“This year more than ever, the target on our backs got a little bit bigger,” Williams said. “I don’t know if all the freshmen especially have grasped the idea of how big of a target we are now to other teams.
“Hopefully we can prepare them, which is what these past few weeks have been about. It’s been nice to have a lot of sophomores here to also help show the younger class what’s going on and help them understand the kind of competition we’re about to face.”
The Reivers will have plenty of challenges through their regular season schedule. The first of many will be when they officially open the season with the Reiver classic, a doubleheader. Game one against Hutchinson will open the season but later that day the Reivers will host Western Nebraska, which finished No. 11 in the final NJCAA polls.
Also within the Reiver classic, Iowa Western will play Utah State Eastern who finished No. 4 in the previous season’s poll, before finishing the tournament with a game against Northeastern Junior College, who finished No. 12 in last season’s final poll.
Plenty of challenging contests will follow, including a national championship rematch with Snow College on September 10.
Williams and the Reivers should know exactly where they stand against the best before they get too deep into the season.
“I have always full-heartedly believed that we won’t prepare ourselves for a national tournament or even regional play until we know what it’s like to play those teams,” Williams said. “We want to work really hard throughout the season so when that moment comes they’ve already seen and played tough teams, so hopefully they don’t get surprised.
“So before every season we’re always looking at what tournaments we can get into to play some of the toughest competition that we can. We did that last year, starting the season at 3-3, so this team should know that it doesn’t really matter how you start, it’s how you finish that season and about how you end it. We just need to put our heads down and work hard through some very difficult months before we get to November.”
After starting last season 3-3 overall the Reivers went on to win 23 games consecutively, including the national tournament wins along the way to a national title.
The Reivers will have plenty of returning talent from last year’s championship squad. Some key returners include sophomores and NJCAA first-team All-Americans Maike Bertens and Yadhira Anchante, who also won NJCAA player of the year. In addition, to those two the Reivers also return some local talent in sophomore Elaina Bohnet, from Abraham Lincoln and Delaney Esterling, a Lewis Central graduate.
Williams will still need to find some new faces to fill a couple of voids left from a couple of departures from the spring season. With some incoming freshmen like Madisyn Havermann, another Lewis Central alumni, Duru Ozkan from Turkey, and many others, Williams believes she will have a great selection to choose from in terms of finding freshmen to fill in the necessary voids.
“We have a lot of returning players,” Williams said. “We’ll still need to fill a spot at our libero and outside hitter positions. So fortunately we’re pretty seasoned and more of a veteran team, but those two spots that need to be filled are very important, and we’ll have to look to some freshman to come in and take a stab at it right away.”
While having all this returning talent is nice, Williams says the returners also have some things to learn before this next season gets into full swing.
“Having a number of these girls will definitely help, but it’s still a new team,” Williams said. “Each season is so different, especially with junior colleges and with all that went on last season, what worked last year will probably not work this year. There are so many things and moving parts to where sometimes it just takes a little bit of luck to win a championship.
“We know that we have to stick to the process and realize that we’re starting back at ground zero and we have to work our way back up and hopefully by November we’re playing our best volleyball.”
The Reivers will play an exhibition game against Iowa Central at Kanesville arena on Aug. 16.
The official season will begin for the Reivers on Friday, Aug. 20 where Iowa Western will host Hutchinson at Kanesville Arena at 3 p.m. followed by Western Nebraska on the same day at 6 p.m.