Reiver volleyball ready for new challenges

The Reivers will have plenty of returning talent from last year’s championship squad. Some key returners include sophomores and NJCAA first-team All-Americans Maike Bertens and Yadhira Anchante, who also won NJCAA player of the year. In addition, to those two the Reivers also return some local talent in sophomore Elaina Bohnet, from Abraham Lincoln and Delaney Esterling, a Lewis Central graduate.

Williams will still need to find some new faces to fill a couple of voids left from a couple of departures from the spring season. With some incoming freshmen like Madisyn Havermann, another Lewis Central alumni, Duru Ozkan from Turkey, and many others, Williams believes she will have a great selection to choose from in terms of finding freshmen to fill in the necessary voids.

“We have a lot of returning players,” Williams said. “We’ll still need to fill a spot at our libero and outside hitter positions. So fortunately we’re pretty seasoned and more of a veteran team, but those two spots that need to be filled are very important, and we’ll have to look to some freshman to come in and take a stab at it right away.”

While having all this returning talent is nice, Williams says the returners also have some things to learn before this next season gets into full swing.