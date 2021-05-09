Reivers beat Blackhawks with pair of milestones

Though it only took two games, it took a moment each game for Iowa Western to see their batting game come to life in each contest.

Nonetheless, Iowa Western defeated Southeastern in two games in a best of three series in the NJCAA Region XI semifinal.

In game one, the Blackhawks took an early 1-0 lead before Iowa Western tallied up the rest of the run to take game on 4-1 and set up a series clinching game two.

All the Reivers had to do now was win game two to earn a spot in the Region XI championship game for next weekend.

Once again, Southeastern scored the contest’s first run in the top of the first inning. Things would remain that way for a bit despite the Blackhawks threatening to extend their lead as well as Iowa Western’s with chances to tie or take a lead of their own.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the fifth inning where Iowa Western took the lead via a two-out two-RBI triple from freshman outfielder Myla Beckstrom to take a 2-1 lead. That score would hold for the rest of the distance, thus closing the Region XI series in a win for Iowa Western in two games.