 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reivers beat Blackhawks with pair of milestones
0 comments

Reivers beat Blackhawks with pair of milestones

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IWCC softball vs Iowa Lakes Kohler 1.JPG

In this file photo, Iowa Western’s Brook Melnychuk pitches against Iowa Lakes. Melnychuk pitched lights out while picking up three wins in a weekend series at Ellsworth.

 Courtesy Don Kohler/Iowa Western Community College

Though it only took two games, it took a moment each game for Iowa Western to see their batting game come to life in each contest.

Nonetheless, Iowa Western defeated Southeastern in two games in a best of three series in the NJCAA Region XI semifinal.

In game one, the Blackhawks took an early 1-0 lead before Iowa Western tallied up the rest of the run to take game on 4-1 and set up a series clinching game two.

All the Reivers had to do now was win game two to earn a spot in the Region XI championship game for next weekend.

Once again, Southeastern scored the contest’s first run in the top of the first inning. Things would remain that way for a bit despite the Blackhawks threatening to extend their lead as well as Iowa Western’s with chances to tie or take a lead of their own.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the fifth inning where Iowa Western took the lead via a two-out two-RBI triple from freshman outfielder Myla Beckstrom to take a 2-1 lead. That score would hold for the rest of the distance, thus closing the Region XI series in a win for Iowa Western in two games.

“We stranded a bunch of runners early but came up clutch in the end,” Reiver coach Ben Greer said. “Still we found a way and got two quality wins. Would have liked to see us score a few more runs, but we’ve had games where we just don’t get any timely hits to score the runners in scoring position, so we’ll take the win.”

The two wins also lead Greer to his 300th career win. Greer hopes that after Wednesday and Thursday’s region XI finals series in Ottumwa, that number can rise to 302.

That wasn’t the only notable achievement from these two softball wins. After game two against Southeastern, sophomore Brook Melnychuk broke the school record for most saves in a single season. While the record is a great honor to the sophomore, she’s even happier to know she and the team are moving on to the region final game.

“My team has been a great aspect for me for getting a lot of these saves,” Melnychuk said. “They’re more to credit for this than myself. Achieving this in the postseason does make it a little more fun though.

“Overall today we were the team that wanted to win more and it showed today. Closing the series in one day really helps too since we’re back at it again on Wednesday. So, it’s nice to get that extra day off, extra day of rest and practice. I think it’ll really benefit us as we prepare for Wednesday.”

The first two games of the Region XI final will be on Wednesday May 12 with game one at 2 p.m. and game two at 4.pm in Ottumwa.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nixon third of four Hawkeyes drafted
College

Nixon third of four Hawkeyes drafted

  • Updated

As Daviyon Nixon’s wait continued Saturday before ultimately being selected in the NFL draft, the Minnesota Vikings saw multiple ways that Iowa State’s Kene Nwangwu and Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette could help their teams.

Sam Mellinger: Lance Leipold appears to be a sensible hire for Kansas Jayhawks football, but ...
College

Sam Mellinger: Lance Leipold appears to be a sensible hire for Kansas Jayhawks football, but ...

  • Updated

Please take this as the compliment it’s intended to be, because the best way to describe new Kansas football coach Lance Leipold might be effectively boring. He is a lifelong football coach who will celebrate his 57th birthday this week. He likes cheeseburgers and loves his family. He used the word consistency seven times in his introductory news conference, and continuity four. He arrives ...

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert