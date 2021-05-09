Reivers beat Blackhawks with pair of milestones

Though it only took two games, it took a moment each game for Iowa Western to see their batting game come to life in each contest.
Nonetheless, Iowa Western defeated Southeastern in two games in a best of three series in the NJCAA Region XI semifinal.
In game one, the Blackhawks took an early 1-0 lead before Iowa Western tallied up the rest of the run to take game on 4-1 and set up a series clinching game two.
All the Reivers had to do now was win game two to earn a spot in the Region XI championship game for next weekend.
Once again, Southeastern scored the contest’s first run in the top of the first inning. Things would remain that way for a bit despite the Blackhawks threatening to extend their lead as well as Iowa Western’s with chances to tie or take a lead of their own.
It wasn’t until the bottom of the fifth inning where Iowa Western took the lead via a two-out two-RBI triple from freshman outfielder Myla Beckstrom to take a 2-1 lead. That score would hold for the rest of the distance, thus closing the Region XI series in a win for Iowa Western in two games.
“We stranded a bunch of runners early but came up clutch in the end,” Reiver coach Ben Greer said. “Still we found a way and got two quality wins. Would have liked to see us score a few more runs, but we’ve had games where we just don’t get any timely hits to score the runners in scoring position, so we’ll take the win.”
The two wins also lead Greer to his 300th career win. Greer hopes that after Wednesday and Thursday’s region XI finals series in Ottumwa, that number can rise to 302.
That wasn’t the only notable achievement from these two softball wins. After game two against Southeastern, sophomore Brook Melnychuk broke the school record for most saves in a single season. While the record is a great honor to the sophomore, she’s even happier to know she and the team are moving on to the region final game.
“My team has been a great aspect for me for getting a lot of these saves,” Melnychuk said. “They’re more to credit for this than myself. Achieving this in the postseason does make it a little more fun though.
“Overall today we were the team that wanted to win more and it showed today. Closing the series in one day really helps too since we’re back at it again on Wednesday. So, it’s nice to get that extra day off, extra day of rest and practice. I think it’ll really benefit us as we prepare for Wednesday.”
The first two games of the Region XI final will be on Wednesday May 12 with game one at 2 p.m. and game two at 4.pm in Ottumwa.