Reivers dominate district tournament; earns 13th straight trip to nationals

No. 5 Iowa Western looks like a team on a mission after sweeting through two district tournament games at Reiver Arena on Friday, running their win streak up to 21 games while punching its ticket to the NJCAA Division I national volleyball tournament for the 13th straight season.
The Reivers started their day with a 3-0 (25-5, 25.13, 25-13) win against John A. Logan College and clinched the nationals berth with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-16) win against Mineral Area.
Iowa Western asserted its dominance early against John A. Logan of Carterville, Illinois by scoring the first 16 points of set one, which eventually ended in a 25-5 win for Iowa Western. That tone carried through the next two sets, which led the Reivers to victory and the Midwest District A championship game.
“What I really liked in the first set here was that we made our moves very quickly and were disciplined which made things look very easy,” Reiver head coach Alicia Williams said. “They never really got an answer for us, so I felt everything that they tried to do against us, we responded to it in a dominant fashion.”
The Reivers had 47 kills against the Lady Vols and eight blocks. Freshman Iremnur Elmas and fellow freshman and Lewis Central grad Delaney Esterling lead Iowa Western with nine kills each.
With the win, the Reivers advanced onward to face Mineral Area, out of Park Hills, Missouri.
The Cardinals found ways to stick around early on in each set, but the Reivers always seemed to find ways to take command.
Iowa Western again dominated the net presence again in all sets, including a dominant 25-8 win in set two. Williams made a point to her team to win at the net with blocks and kills, and she felt her team executed that plan exceptionally well.
“I think it became a little personal because they both started blocking us back at the net,” Williams said. “I feel like that sparks our team to get a little extra competitive, especially since blocks have been something we’ve stressed so much lately over the past few weeks.”
“I think we’ve made leaps and bounds with this and have really gotten better and have taken that to heart. I’m super proud they were able to meet our goal in each game for blocks.”
Iowa Western ended the game with eight blocks against the Cardinals. Freshman Maike Bertens led the Reivers with 13 of the team’s 32 kills.
With the two district tournament victories, Iowa Western has clinched a trip to the national tournament, which will be held in West Plains, Missouri. The location has special meaning to Williams, as it was the site where as a freshman she helped the Reiver volleyball team win a national title in 2006.
After grinding it out for over two months to get to this stage, Williams said each trip to nationals is like a new start for the team.
“It’s like a whole new season for these next two weeks,” Williams said. “We got a new countdown now for the next part of our season and it’s the fun part. This is where you just get to enjoy your team one last time and I think this is a great group of teammates that will really cherish that.”
The NJCAA national tournament begins on April 15 and goes through April 17. Tournament matchups have yet to be announced.
John A Logan (13-7) 5 13 13 — 0
Iowa Western 25 25 25 — 3
***
Mineral Area (15-10) 12 8 16 — 0
Iowa Western (22-3) 25 25 25 — 3