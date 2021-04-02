Reivers dominate district tournament; earns 13th straight trip to nationals

With the win, the Reivers advanced onward to face Mineral Area, out of Park Hills, Missouri.

The Cardinals found ways to stick around early on in each set, but the Reivers always seemed to find ways to take command.

Iowa Western again dominated the net presence again in all sets, including a dominant 25-8 win in set two. Williams made a point to her team to win at the net with blocks and kills, and she felt her team executed that plan exceptionally well.

“I think it became a little personal because they both started blocking us back at the net,” Williams said. “I feel like that sparks our team to get a little extra competitive, especially since blocks have been something we’ve stressed so much lately over the past few weeks.”

“I think we’ve made leaps and bounds with this and have really gotten better and have taken that to heart. I’m super proud they were able to meet our goal in each game for blocks.”

Iowa Western ended the game with eight blocks against the Cardinals. Freshman Maike Bertens led the Reivers with 13 of the team’s 32 kills.