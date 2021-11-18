 Skip to main content
Reivers dominate Lakers
Reivers dominate Lakers

Iowa Western wrestling won the first eight matches of Wednesday's home dual to demolish Iowa Lakes 42-7 in the first home dual of the season.

“I think we wrestled well in our first duel against NIACC, so we wanted to follow it up with another good show,” Reivers head coach Josh Watts said. “The guys looked good. We feel like we have a lot of talent and just have to make sure we continue to improve week after week. It’s good to get the win, it's good for the guys to get the win.”

The Reivers started with a dominant win at the 125-pound weight class, as Jakason Burks pinned Iowa Lake’s Nolan Johnson just 12 seconds in to win his first match as a Reiver. At 133 Nathan Rizek dominated his match with a 16-0 technical fall win over Trick Clay. Reiver’s Creighton Baughman followed Rizek’s lead with a 16-0 technical fall win of his own.

“Since I’m the first one, I’m thinking I have to start the team with good energy,” Burks said. “Going out there and getting a pin, especially that fast gets everyone excited, and then we had some tech falls and a couple of others got pins so we just kept things going which was great to see.”

Iowa Western freshman Malcolm Williams then earned the Reivers' second pin win at 149 of the night early in the first period. Fabian Padilla at 157 then won his match by a 14-3 decision. At 165 Iowa Western got its third win by pin as Diego Guerrero pinned his man just 24 seconds into the match.

The Lakers' two wins came at the 197 match Massoma Endene beat Iowa Western's Michael Aguirre by a 12-2 decision, and at the heavyweight, aka the 285 match where Iowa Lake’s Jacob Rahn beat Iowa Western’s Chris Wortmann 7-4.

But it was too little, too late for the Lakers as Iowa Western went on to win its second dual in as many tries.

“I think everyone here has the same mindset,” Guerro said. “As far as there are no uncertainties like there was last year about if we were going to wrestle or not. Everyone knows, we’re wrestling and everyone here wants to win and I think that’s the main difference of the team this year. Everyone wants to win and it doesn’t matter starting or not everyone is going to make each other better.”

Iowa Western returns to the mats on Dec. 1 when the Reivers head to Iowa Falls to play Ellsworth at 7 p.m.

