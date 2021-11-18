Reivers dominate Lakers

Iowa Western wrestling won the first eight matches of Wednesday's home dual to demolish Iowa Lakes 42-7 in the first home dual of the season.

“I think we wrestled well in our first duel against NIACC, so we wanted to follow it up with another good show,” Reivers head coach Josh Watts said. “The guys looked good. We feel like we have a lot of talent and just have to make sure we continue to improve week after week. It’s good to get the win, it's good for the guys to get the win.”

The Reivers started with a dominant win at the 125-pound weight class, as Jakason Burks pinned Iowa Lake’s Nolan Johnson just 12 seconds in to win his first match as a Reiver. At 133 Nathan Rizek dominated his match with a 16-0 technical fall win over Trick Clay. Reiver’s Creighton Baughman followed Rizek’s lead with a 16-0 technical fall win of his own.

“Since I’m the first one, I’m thinking I have to start the team with good energy,” Burks said. “Going out there and getting a pin, especially that fast gets everyone excited, and then we had some tech falls and a couple of others got pins so we just kept things going which was great to see.”