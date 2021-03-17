Reivers drop two against Northeast

The Iowa Western baseball team dropped a pair of games against Northeast on Tuesday.

The Hawks out of Norfolk, Nebraska won the first game 6-5 and the second 8-4 in five innings. The losses snap a seven game winning streak for the Reivers.

In game one, Iowa Western trailed 5-1 after a four-run third inning for Northeast and despite chipping away at the lead. A groundout ended the game runners on second and third base.

Center fielder Kyle Huckstorf and second baseman Dylan Robertson led the Reivers with three hits, including a double, each.

Nine Iowa Western pitchers combined to give up six earned runs while walking five.

A seven-run second inning doomed Iowa Western in game two. The Reivers had four hits, three of them doubles by Brady Prewitt, Trenton Harris and Treyton Kozal. Prewitt had three RBI.

Northeast 104 010 0 -- 6 10 0

Iowa Western 100 201 1 -- 5 10 2

W - Preston Tenny (1-3) 4 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

L - Dayvin Johnson (0-1) 0.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, HBP

Northeast 170 00 -- 8 7 1