Reivers fall to Warriors in Region XI final

NJCAA Division I No. 19 Indian Hills rallied back in both of Wednesday’s Region XI championship games to end Iowa Western’s season.
In game one, the Reivers shot out to a 3-0 by the end of the first inning, which was partially helped by a two-run homer from freshman outfielder Myla Beckstrom. The Warriors hit a two-run homer at the bottom half of the inning to make it 3-2 and then tie the game by the end of the second.
The Reivers regained the lead though with a two-run third inning thus giving the visiting Reivers a 5-3 lead thanks to a home run hit from sophomore catcher Katriana Bain. Iowa Western’s advantage would hold until the end of the fifth inning where the Warriors again tied the game, this time at 5-5. In the next inning, Indian Hills plated five runs to pave the way to an eventual 11-7 win in game one, putting Iowa Western on the verge of elimination.
The Reiver came out swinging in game two, by scoring four runs in the first inning which was partially made possible by a solo homer from freshman utility player Mattilyn Reiling and thank to a second inning sac fly and a solo shot from sophomore shortstop Jessica Strandlund in the third inning, the Reivers eventually built a 6-2 lead by the mid way point of the third inning. The Warriors had another answer in the form of a four-run third inning to tie the game at 6-6. One inning later, Hills would plate a pair more to take a 8-6 lead.
Iowa Western showed a little bit of life after a solo homer from freshman outfielder Logan Corcoran to make it a one-run contest in the sixth inning. Unfortunately, I wasn’t meant to be as two Reiver errors led to four Warriors runs in the top of the seventh thus leading up to the final score of 12-7.
Iowa Western ends their season with a record of 42-22 overall.