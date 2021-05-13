Reivers fall to Warriors in Region XI final

NJCAA Division I No. 19 Indian Hills rallied back in both of Wednesday’s Region XI championship games to end Iowa Western’s season.

In game one, the Reivers shot out to a 3-0 by the end of the first inning, which was partially helped by a two-run homer from freshman outfielder Myla Beckstrom. The Warriors hit a two-run homer at the bottom half of the inning to make it 3-2 and then tie the game by the end of the second.

The Reivers regained the lead though with a two-run third inning thus giving the visiting Reivers a 5-3 lead thanks to a home run hit from sophomore catcher Katriana Bain. Iowa Western’s advantage would hold until the end of the fifth inning where the Warriors again tied the game, this time at 5-5. In the next inning, Indian Hills plated five runs to pave the way to an eventual 11-7 win in game one, putting Iowa Western on the verge of elimination.