Reivers finish home series undefeated

The NJCAA Division I No. 7 Iowa Western baseball team completed a four-game home sweep of Kirkwood Community College on Sunday, winning 5-1 and 11-1 at Doc Ross Field on the Iowa Western campus.

Kirkwood took an early lead in the first game after scoring a run in the top of the first but Iowa Western responded with two runs in the first and never gave the lead back.

The Reivers scored one run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Carter Wright led Iowa Western offensively with two RBIs.

Evan O’Toole pitched seven inning, allowing just five hits and one run while striking one eight batters.

Iowa Western controlled all of the second game and led by nine before Kirkwood scored its first run in the top of the fifth.

Kyle Huckstorf led the team with three hits.

Conner Mackay pitched five innings, giving up just one run on four hits.

Iowa Western will be in action next at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Southwestern Community College for a road doubleheader.

Kirkwood 100 000 0 — 1 5 1

Iowa Western 200 111 X — 5 7 0

W — Evan O’Toole (4-0) 7 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 8 K