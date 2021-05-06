 Skip to main content
Reivers split Sophomore Day with Lakers; looks forward to postseason
Reivers split Sophomore Day with Lakers; looks forward to postseason

IALakes_633.jpg

First Base, Madi Layman (12) dives and tags first base for an out in game one.

The Iowa Western softball team split a doubleheader with Iowa Lakes at the Reiver Sport Complex on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite a phenomenal pitching performance in game one by sophomore Brook Melnychuk, who struck out 15 batters in the game through eight innings, the Reivers fell in extra innings 4-2. Reiver head coach Ben Greer says the team just wasn’t able to get the timely hits.

“In the first game we stranded a lot of runners on base and just couldn’t get the hits when we needed them,” Greer said. “We left a lot out there in scoring position in game one, but we were happy to get more of those timely hits in the second game.”

The Reivers left 10 runners on base in game one.

After the disappointing game-one loss, the Reivers bats came out with a vengeance as the Reivers rolled out 10 hits to bring in nine runs to win game two on sophomore day.

IALakes_645.jpg

Pitcher Brook Melnychuk 8 IP, 15 K’s in game one.

Sophomore utility player Aujenai Gregory accounted for three hits and two RBIs in game one and connected for three more hits in game two as well. Gregory While her stats show her having two solid games she and her teammates felt like there was plenty to prove in game two.

“Game one was a learning lesson for us,” Gregory said. “We came into game two stronger and more confident in the batter’s box and it showed. We just have to be confident in ourselves. We told ourselves we’re here for a reason, we got recruited for a reason so let’s go out and prove it.”

Scoring three runs for the Reivers in game two was freshman infielder Kennedy Walls who also had a hit for an RBI single. After failing to get the timely hits in game one Walls says she and the girls were determined to make amends to end sophomore day the right way, with a win.

“Brook pitched a great game in the first game and we just couldn’t get the hits going,” Walls said. “We really got our hits going through in game two. I think losing that first game, especially since Brook pitches so well, we felt bad that we weren’t able to pick her up as a team. In game two, we just wanted to end things the right way and get a win there for Libby (Walls) and end the day with a win.”

Freshman utility player Mattilyn Reiling co-led the Reivers in hits with Gregory with three hits. Reiling also had an RBI triple and plated three runs.

After this two-game split, the Reivers will head into the postseason winning eight of their last 10 games. Coach Greer likes the momentum the Reivers have as they now look forward to the postseason.

IALakes_765.jpg

Reivers AJ Gregory watches her 9th homerun of the season go off of the left field scoreboard in game one.

“Before this streak, we lost about six or eight in a row after being banged up and battling injuries,” Greer said. “Injury after injury it was hard to get back into our rhythm, but it’s nice to find the rhythm again as we head into the postseason and we’ll see if it can carry over into this Saturday.”

A time, location and opponent have yet to be announced for Iowa Western’s first postseason game.

IALakes_796.jpg

Reivers starting pitcher Libby Walls earns the win in a 9-5 IW victory.

Game 1

Iowa Lakes 4 3 1

Iowa Western 2 9 0

Game 2

Iowa Lakes (22-20) 5 9 3

Iowa Western (40-20) 9 10 2

Tags

