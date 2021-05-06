Reivers split Sophomore Day with Lakers; looks forward to postseason

Scoring three runs for the Reivers in game two was freshman infielder Kennedy Walls who also had a hit for an RBI single. After failing to get the timely hits in game one Walls says she and the girls were determined to make amends to end sophomore day the right way, with a win.

“Brook pitched a great game in the first game and we just couldn’t get the hits going,” Walls said. “We really got our hits going through in game two. I think losing that first game, especially since Brook pitches so well, we felt bad that we weren’t able to pick her up as a team. In game two, we just wanted to end things the right way and get a win there for Libby (Walls) and end the day with a win.”

Freshman utility player Mattilyn Reiling co-led the Reivers in hits with Gregory with three hits. Reiling also had an RBI triple and plated three runs.

After this two-game split, the Reivers will head into the postseason winning eight of their last 10 games. Coach Greer likes the momentum the Reivers have as they now look forward to the postseason.