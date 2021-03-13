Reivers sweep Friday triangular tournament

The fifth ranked Iowa Western volleyball team won a pair of games on on the road on Friday to boost their win streak to eleven games.

The Reivers started the tourney off with a 3-0 sweep over NJCAA division two’s McCook. In this game, sophomore Leah Palensky led the Reivers with 12 digs and freshman Dayan Malave led IW with 11 kills and had 2.5 blocks as well.

Soon after, Iowa Western went into a top 10 battle against the tournament host, ninth ranked Western Nebraska of Scottsbluff. The Reivers also won the match in a 3-0 sweep, thanks to some great defensive play as the Reivers tallied up 10 blocks in the match.

Palensky led Iowa Western with a dozen digs and freshman Maike Bertens led the team with 13 kills in the win over the Cougars.

The win over Western Nebraska is Iowa Western’s third win over a top 20 opponent this season and the 10th time in 11 games where the Reivers have swept their opponent.

The Reivers will play at Division II No. 6 Kirkwood at 2 p.m. today.

Iowa Western 25 25 25 — 3

McCook 17 19 15 — 0

***

Iowa Western (14-3) 25 25 25 — 3

Western Nebraska 14 18 20 — 0