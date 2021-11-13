Reivers top Trojans in season’s first dual

The No. 9 ranked Iowa Western wrestling team is wasting no time challenging themselves, opening the season in Mason City for a top 10 showdown against No. 7 North Iowa Area College.

In their first dual of the season, the Reivers defeated the Trojans 34-11 on Wednesday evening.

“This was a good start to our dual meets season. We just need to keep building on it,” Iowa Western coach Josh Watts said.

Along the way to victory, Iowa Western’s Gabriel Grice at class 133 and Diego Guerrero at class 157 each won their matches by pin. Creighton Baughman defeated his opponent Connor Wiemann by technical fall 17-2.

Other winners for the Reivers include Grant Lyman at class 174 who defeated Cale Luthens by decision 11-3 and Michael Aguirre defeated Drew Fox via an 8-0 decision at class 197 and Noah Agcaoili was named a winner by forfeit at the 125 weight class.

Iowa Western will return to the mats again today in Pleasant Hill at the Grand View Open. This event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.