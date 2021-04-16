Sixth-year kicker Shudak embraces Hawkeye opportunity

Iowa’s leading scorer in each of the past two seasons, Duncan completed his collegiate career last fall fourth on Iowa’s career field goal charts with 52 and sixth on the Hawkeyes’ career scoring charts with 252 points.

Woods welcomed Shudak’s decision to return for an expanded opportunity.

“The conversations he and I had, I told him I would cry literal tears if he left,’’ Woods said. “That’s how strongly I feel about Caleb and how strongly I feel about him as a person and a member of this team.’’

Shudak has seen only limited action since arriving at Iowa in 2016 from Lewis Central.

He converted a PAT attempt in a 2018 game at Illinois and rattled his only field goal attempt, a 52-yard try against Northwestern last season at Kinnick Stadium, off of the right upright.

Woods appreciates not only the strength of Shudak’s leg, but the patience he has shown as a back-up to Duncan, a consensus all-American in 2019 after spending two years behind Miguel Recinos on the depth chart.

“When you say the word ‘character,’ I think of Caleb Shudak,’’ Woods said. “He’s a guy that has worked very hard, has bided his time and now it’s time to go. This is his opportunity now.’’