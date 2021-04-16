Sweet Revenge: Iowa Western volleyball sweeps Miami Dade, advances to title game

Both teams battled back-and-forth in the third set, but a kill by Bertens and two attacking errors from Miami Dade sealed the match victory for the Reivers.

“We wanted to make sure to shutdown their pin hitters, and they’re very talented down the line,” Williams said. “That was a very large part and just utilizing everyone on our team. I thought that was great too. The bench was even engaged and talking about what was happening. Some of our players got some of the easy kills because of that communication. We just executed and worked hard.”

Iowa Western will play No. 3 Snow College (Utah) in the championship after Snow swept Tyler (Texas) 25-17, 25-20, 25-18.

Iowa Western lost to Snow on Jan. 29 in an early season tournament 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-20).

“I think we’ve grown a ton since we saw them the last time,” Williams said. “I’m sure they have too. They’re a very solid program. Every single attacker for them can really put the ball away. But for us, I think they’re going to see a different team than they saw before. Just in terms of lineup, too. We have different people in the lineup. Just a different look. I think will hopefully help us give them something different than what they’re expecting.”

The championship will start at 7 p.m. tonight.