Walk-on work pays off for Hawkeyes' Evans

The day began not much differently than any recent Monday for Joe Evans.
The defensive end was working his way through an early-morning practice with the Iowa football team, preparing for what played out to be the Hawkeyes’ Kinnick Stadium finale against Wisconsin.
Coach Kirk Ferentz walked up and asked Evans how his day was going, not an uncommon thing and something he didn’t think twice about.
At that point, the conversation took an unexpected turn and by the end of the day, Evans found himself wearing a wide smile and sharing tears with his parents.
“I told coach that the day was going good, and he said, ‘I just wanted to let you know that we’re putting you on scholarship,’” Evans recalled.
His thoughts immediately turned to his parents, Spence and Abby Evans.
“They’ve been with me through everything, allowed me to pursue my dream and have helped me make it happen,’’ Evans said.
The life of a walk-on in any college program isn’t an easy existence.
Paying his own way, Evans chose to chase his dream at Iowa, a place where his father played, after earning honorable mention all-state honors as a senior at Ames High School where he was a three-year starter at quarterback.
He arrived at Iowa in the fall of 2018 as a linebacker, the other position he played in high school.
Evans redshirted that fall and because of a shortage of healthy bodies at defensive end the following spring he was agreed to an opportunity to put his hand on the ground and try things out on the defensive line.
He never went back.
Evans saw action in eight games in 2019 as a redshirt freshman, recording seven tackles including four sacks while working behind A.J. Epenesa.
The 6-foot-2, 248-pound Evans continued to compete as a walk-on this fall, part of a rotation at defensive end.
In Iowa’s eight games, he has recorded seven tackles, one sack and leads the Hawkeyes in forcing four quarterback hurries.
The contribution during his sophomore season positioned Evans to be one of three Hawkeye walk-ons to be awarded scholarships two weeks ago.
Starting fullback Monte Pottebaum and Charlie Jones, a wide receiver who earned all-Big Ten recognition as Iowa’s primary punt returner were also rewarded with scholarships for their work.
“All three of those guys have done a great job,’’ Ferentz said. “Really proud of the way they’ve worked. Last year we did it at the end of the season, just kind of dawned on me that we’re not at the end of the season but we are in December.’’
The three will be placed on full-ride scholarships at the start of the second semester in January.
Evans had the chance later Monday to tell his parents in person.
His father now works as the principal at Tipton High School and the family lives in the Iowa City area.
Evans had borrowed his mother’s car earlier and was planning to return it that day.
“I kept quiet about it, but I know I had a smile on my face when I walked in the door,’’ Evans said. “I told them and I’ve never seen my mom so excited. She started to tear up, then dad did as well and then I did. It was one of the best days of my life.’’
It was a day Evans had been dreaming about when he decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and become part of the Hawkeye program.
“A big part of my decision in coming here was knowing that I needed to develop as a player and knowing that Iowa is place that develops players,’’ Evans said. “I grew up an Iowa fan. I knew Iowa was a place where walk-ons are valued, where I could work to become a better player.’’
He found himself working beside Epenesa on a daily basis in practice a year ago, soaking up as much as he could to help grow his own game.
“I learned so much from him, helped me learn the position and become a better played,’’ Evans said. “That’s the thing at Iowa, there is no difference between a guy on scholarship or a walk-on. We’re all treated the same. It’s not that way some places.’’
And as Evans learned that Monday, when his day was going OK, the work of an Iowa walk-on can be rewarded with more than the experience of a lifetime.
