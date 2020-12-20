Walk-on work pays off for Hawkeyes' Evans

The three will be placed on full-ride scholarships at the start of the second semester in January.

Evans had the chance later Monday to tell his parents in person.

His father now works as the principal at Tipton High School and the family lives in the Iowa City area.

Evans had borrowed his mother’s car earlier and was planning to return it that day.

“I kept quiet about it, but I know I had a smile on my face when I walked in the door,’’ Evans said. “I told them and I’ve never seen my mom so excited. She started to tear up, then dad did as well and then I did. It was one of the best days of my life.’’

It was a day Evans had been dreaming about when he decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and become part of the Hawkeye program.

“A big part of my decision in coming here was knowing that I needed to develop as a player and knowing that Iowa is place that develops players,’’ Evans said. “I grew up an Iowa fan. I knew Iowa was a place where walk-ons are valued, where I could work to become a better player.’’

He found himself working beside Epenesa on a daily basis in practice a year ago, soaking up as much as he could to help grow his own game.