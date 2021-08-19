Council Bluffs All-City Baseball team

It was another successful year for Council Bluffs baseball teams, with plenty of players ranking high in the state statistically.
St. Albert senior Cy Patterson was first in the state with 72 RBIs, second with 69 hits, second with 20 doubles, fifth with a .561 batting average and first with 10 sacrifice flies. St. Albert senior Isaac Sherrill was fifth in the state with 66 runs.
Lewis Central junior Aron Harrington recorded 40 hits, 39 RBIs and had a .426 batting average. Thomas Jefferson sophomore Tyler Huey recorded 31 hits, 11 RBIs and had a .425 batting average. Abraham Lincoln senior Jaden Reiss recorded 40 hits, 21 RBIs and recorded a .325 batting average.
All four schools also enjoyed team success.
St. Albert won the Class 1A state championship and finished with a record of 35-8.
Lewis Central made it to the second round of the Class 4A Substate 8 tournament and finished with a record of 25-9 and won the Hawkeye 10 regular season conference title.
Abraham Lincoln ended the season with a record of 9-30-1 and Thomas Jefferson showed major improvement throughout the year.
This year’s year’s selections for the 2021 All-City baseball team were based on the suggestions of city coaches, who gave their thoughts on both their own players and their opponents. Without further ado, here is this year’s all-city baseball team.
Cy Patterson, St. Albert senior, shortstop/pitcher — 62 runs, 69 hits, five home runs, 72 RBIs, .561 average, .626 OBP, 37 stolen bases, .934 fielding percentage, two saves, 0.00 ERA
“Huge asset to the team driving in runs and getting on base,” Falcons head coach Duncan Patterson said. “A big reason for the extended postseason, coming in to save the substate final and state final. He can hit the ball to all fields and with power. Recorded 11 intentional walks this season.”
Cael Malskeit, Lewis Central senior, infield/pitcher — 18 runs, 30 hits, 16 RBIs, .291 average, .392 OBP, 14 stolen bases, .924 fielding percentage, three saves, 1.36 ERA, 48 strikeouts, four base on balls
“Was significant in the Titans’ success, outstanding defender, best in the southwest Iowa area, not only city,” L.C. head coach Jim Waters said. “Best pitcher (in) not only (the) city but southwest Iowa.”
Isaac Sherrill, St. Albert senior, first/third — 66 runs, 63 hits, three home runs, 48 RBIs, .438 average, .479 OBP, 31 stolen bases, .944 fielding percentage
“Spark plug of the team, vocal leader who gave 100% when ever on the field,” Patterson said. “Really good opposite field hitter who got on base a lot. Solid defender and good arm.”
Aron Harrington, Lewis Central senior, first/pitcher --35 runs, 40 hits, five home runs, 39 RBIs, .426 average, .575 OBP, 16 stolen bases, .967 fielding percentage, 37 strikeouts, 1.88 ERA
“Aron legitimately hit a .426 against high caliber competition from Des Moines conference,” Waters said. “He had a .745 slugging percentage and 19 extra base hits.”
Tyler Huey, Thomas Jefferson sophomore, utility — 19 runs, 31 hits, two home runs, 11 RBIs, .425 average, .482 OBP, 12 stolen bases, .867 fielding percentage
“Tyler Huey is finding himself as the centerpiece of our program,” T.J. head coach Tom Giles said. “An extreme competitor, works hard for everything he has done, and an even better student. The young man has a lot of heart and will not stop fighting and finding ways to compete.”
Jaden Reiss, Abraham Lincoln senior, outfield — 30 runs, 40 hits, 21 RBIs, .325 average, .454 OBP, 15 stolen bases, .927 fielding percentage
“Great kid, hard worker, would do anything you ever asked him to do, played every inning of every game 100% effort, definitely used his feet to run down balls that lots of people expected to be base hits,” A.L. head coach Brett Elam said.
Brendan Monahan, St. Albert sophomore, second/catcher — 60 runs, 49 hits, two home runs, 41 RBIs, .431 average, .524 OBP, 31 stolen bases, .916 fielding percentage
“Fastest kid in Council Bluffs,” Patterson said. “He can hit with power and learned how to use the bunt to his advantage. Became a very good outfielder defensively with a strong arm.”
Jeff Miller, St. Albert senior, utility/pitcher — 29 runs, 46 hits, 28 RBIs, .407 average, .460 OBP, 15 stolen bases, .958 fielding percentage, 6-1 record, 35 strikeouts, 2.95 ERA
“He got better each outing, he had an extended relief appearance in the substate final and a five inning complete game shutout in the state semifinal,” Patterson said. “Really shined at third base for us defensively.”
Jonah Pomrenke, Lewis Central senior, center field — 38 runs, 32 hits, one home run, 21 RBIs, .344 average, .520 OBP, 27 stolen bases, .889 fielding percentage
“He moved to new position at second due to being best for team, true team player,” Waters said. “Had Jonah played only centerfield would have displayed being the most talented player in the city with legit stats. He’s an IWCC recruit.”
JC Dermody, Lewis Central junior, pitcher/outfield — 32 runs, 30 hits, 25 RBIs, .330 average, .523 OBP, 26 stolen bases, .957 fielding percentage, 6-2 record, 50 strikeouts, 1.68 ERA
“The best utility player not only in the city but in southwest Iowa,” Waters said. “He played all outfield positions, first base and pitched all at a high level.”
Carson Schaa, Abraham Lincoln junior, catcher/outfield — 23 runs, 27 hits, 16 RBIs, .255 average, .392 OBP, 10 stolen bases, .897 fielding percentage
“Extremely hard worker, showed up every day ready to work hard and get better, always had a great attitude, without a doubt our hardest worker on the bases,” Elam said.
Braden LaSale, Abraham Lincoln junior, outfield/pitcher — 19 runs, 20 hits, 11 RBIs, .217 average, .379 OBP, 13 stolen bases, .892 fielding percentage, 26 strikeouts
“Really good kid, great foot speed in the outfield, good attitude every day, a luxury to have two OF’s with exceptional foot speed to run balls down,” Elam said.
Braydon Lincoln, Abraham Lincoln sophomore, infield/pitcher — 22 runs, 30 hits, 12 RBIs, .275 average, .380 OBP, 14 stolen bases, .780 fielding percentage, 23 strikeouts
“Really good kid, very quiet kid who never said much but was always working his butt off to get better, a grinder, a kid you can tell truly enjoys being at the field every day,” Elam said.
Honorable Mention
Colton Brennan, St. Albert sophomore, second base/pitcher
Luke Hubbard, St. Albert senior, pitcher/first base
Carter White, St. Albert junior, outfield/pitcher
Eric Matthai, St. Albert senior, left field/pitcher
Hunter Ryba, Thomas Jefferson senior, utility
Britton Bond, Lewis Central junior, catcher/pitcher
Ty Thomson, Lewis Central sophomore, outfield/pitcher
Casey Clair, Lewis Central sophomore, catcher/pitcher
Devin Nailor, Lewis Central junior, outfield/pitcher