Council Bluffs All-City Baseball team

It was another successful year for Council Bluffs baseball teams, with plenty of players ranking high in the state statistically.

St. Albert senior Cy Patterson was first in the state with 72 RBIs, second with 69 hits, second with 20 doubles, fifth with a .561 batting average and first with 10 sacrifice flies. St. Albert senior Isaac Sherrill was fifth in the state with 66 runs.

Lewis Central junior Aron Harrington recorded 40 hits, 39 RBIs and had a .426 batting average. Thomas Jefferson sophomore Tyler Huey recorded 31 hits, 11 RBIs and had a .425 batting average. Abraham Lincoln senior Jaden Reiss recorded 40 hits, 21 RBIs and recorded a .325 batting average.

All four schools also enjoyed team success.

St. Albert won the Class 1A state championship and finished with a record of 35-8.

Lewis Central made it to the second round of the Class 4A Substate 8 tournament and finished with a record of 25-9 and won the Hawkeye 10 regular season conference title.

Abraham Lincoln ended the season with a record of 9-30-1 and Thomas Jefferson showed major improvement throughout the year.