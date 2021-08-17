Council Bluffs All-City softball team

“Lilly is an amazing athlete,” T.J. head coach Amy Anderson said. “Coach Koch from AL told me every chance he could, that Lilly was the best shortstop in our conference. Lilly is a five-year letter winner and has been a leader for us both offensively and defensively.”

Jessica McMartin, St. Albert sophomore, first base/pitcher -- 12 runs, 29 hits, one home run, 15 RBIs, .296 average, .355 OBP, two stolen bases, .938 fielding percentage, 11 strikeouts

“Jessica was our most consistent hitter,” Daley said. “She hit the ball hard all season and was also strong at first base for us as well.”

Taylor Elam, Lewis Central senior, catcher/first base -- 10 runs, 34 hits, two home runs, 23 RBIs, .330 average, .395 OBP, one stolen base, .973 fielding percentage

“She was a senior who has played multiple positions for us and knows the game very well,” Cole said. “She leads her team from behind the plate and is huge for us on offense as well.”

Shaeley Bose, Thomas Jefferson senior, shortstop/third base -- 31 runs, 30 hits, 10 RBIS, .280 average, .421 OBP, 33 stolen bases, .873 fielding percentage