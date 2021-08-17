Council Bluffs All-City softball team

It was another successful year for Council Bluffs softball teams with plenty of the top players in the state statistically.
Lewis Central senior Haley Bach was second in the state with 10 triples and Thomas Jefferson junior Lexi Smith was fifth with seven.
Abraham Lincoln freshman Jayden Hargrave was hit by 29 pitches, more than anyone else in the state, 13 more than the next closest.
St. Albert finished the year with a 12-21 record and made it to the second round of the Class 1A — Region 4 tournament.
Abraham Lincoln went 16-20, advancing to the semifinals of the Class 5A Region 2 tournament.
Lewis Central finished with a record of 18-16 and Thomas Jefferson went 8-30.
This year’s year’s selections for the 2021 All-City softball team were based on the suggestions of city coaches, who gave their thoughts on both their own players and their opponents. Without further ado, here is this year’s boy all-city soccer team.
Holly Hansen, Abraham Lincoln sophomore, pitcher/infield -- six runs, 32 hits, 13 RBIs, .340 average, ,386 OBP, 1 stolen base, 14-12 record, one save, 150 and 1/3 innings pitched, 183 strikeouts, 4.05 ERA
“Hansen hit .500 against city schools and was the pitcher in all city games, going 6-1,” A.L. head coach Ryan Koch said.
Alexis Narmi, St. Albert freshman, pitcher/first base -- seven runs, 33 hits, seven home runs, 26 RBIs, .308 average, .324 OBP, .939 fielding percentage, two saves, 193 and 1/3 innings pitched, 232 strikeouts, 3.62 ERA.
“Alexis as a freshman was a leader on our team in about every statistical category,” Saintes head coach Lyndsay Daley said. “Her strong pitching kept us in every game. She was one home run away from tying the school record.”
Haley Bach, Lewis Central senior, shortstop -- 43 runs, 38 hits, five home runs, 30 RBIs, .447 average, .591 OBP
“She was a senior leader on and off the field,” L.C. head coach Hannah Cole said. “She’s always putting her heart and soul into the game and her teammates and she leaves it all on the field with every single rep. She’s always taking extra cuts and helping out her teammates and the younger girls in the program.”
Jessica Vrencik, Abraham Lincoln junior, infield -- 48 hits, two home runs, 25 RBIs, .423 average, .471 OBP, one stolen base
“She hit .423 vs. city schools but had best team batting average season wise and had a home run vs. T.J.,” Koch said.
Lilly Thompson, Thomas Jefferson senior, shortstop/third base -- 22 runs, 30 hits, 23 RBIs, .390 average, .489 OBP, seven stolen bases, .895 fielding percentage
“Lilly is an amazing athlete,” T.J. head coach Amy Anderson said. “Coach Koch from AL told me every chance he could, that Lilly was the best shortstop in our conference. Lilly is a five-year letter winner and has been a leader for us both offensively and defensively.”
Jessica McMartin, St. Albert sophomore, first base/pitcher -- 12 runs, 29 hits, one home run, 15 RBIs, .296 average, .355 OBP, two stolen bases, .938 fielding percentage, 11 strikeouts
“Jessica was our most consistent hitter,” Daley said. “She hit the ball hard all season and was also strong at first base for us as well.”
Taylor Elam, Lewis Central senior, catcher/first base -- 10 runs, 34 hits, two home runs, 23 RBIs, .330 average, .395 OBP, one stolen base, .973 fielding percentage
“She was a senior who has played multiple positions for us and knows the game very well,” Cole said. “She leads her team from behind the plate and is huge for us on offense as well.”
Shaeley Bose, Thomas Jefferson senior, shortstop/third base -- 31 runs, 30 hits, 10 RBIS, .280 average, .421 OBP, 33 stolen bases, .873 fielding percentage
“Shaeley was a great lead off hitter for us,” Anderson said. “She saw a lot of pitches. Being a slapper, she was a threat. She could drag bunt, slap or power slap depending on the situation and the defense the other team was running. She played a great centerfield for us. Most teams could not get anything past her.”
Tessa Clifton, Abraham Lincoln freshman, utility/pitcher -- 26 runs, 43 hits, 22 RBIs, .394 average, .465 OBP, eight stolen bases, 19 strikeouts
“Tessa Clifton hit .500 against city schools, including three doubles,” Koch said.
Lexi Smith, Thomas Jefferson junior, third base/shortstop -- 24 runs, 30 hits, one home run, 23 RBIs, one home run, .268 average, .339 OBP, four stolen bases, .828 fielding percentage
“Lexi is one of the most amazing athletes and kids you’ll ever meet,” Anderson said. “Lexi is always totally there for her teammates. Her team always knows they can count on her. She is one of those kids you wish you had 100 more of to coach. She was so versatile for us this year. She caught, played 3B, played shortstop, played centerfield and leftfield.”
Avery Heller, Lewis Central sophomore, rightfield -- 26 runs, 38 hits, one home run, 24 RBIs, .376 average, .438 OBP, six stolen bases, .722 fielding percentage
“Avery was very consistent on offense for us this year in the two spot in our lineup,” Cole said. “She’s always making contact and getting solid base hits to move runners around. She’s always smiling and wants the best for her team.”
Kelsi Nelson, Abraham Lincoln freshman, catcher/infield - 28 runs, 35 hits, one home run, 19 RBIs, .310 average, .405 OBP, six stolen bases
“(Kelsi Nelson) was 3 for 5 vs. (St. Albert) with a home run and two doubles,” Koch said.
Lainey Sheffield, St. Albert junior, third base -- 21 runs, 19 hits, two home runs, 16 RBIs, .244 average, .392 OBP, five stolen bases, .807 fielding percentage
“Lainey is one of the best third basemen around,” Daley said. “She generates a lot of power off her bat, but also led our team in sacrifice bunts.”
Maddie Howard, Lewis Central senior, second base/utility -- 19 runs, 32 hits, 23 RBIs, .327 average, .371 OBP, six stolen bases, .798 fielding percentage
“She was another senior who leads through passion and determination,” Cole said. “She’s aggressive with every single rep and always knows the game situation and is constantly communicating with her team.”
Honorable Mention
Jayden Hargrave, Abraham Lincoln freshman, infielder/outfielder
Kylie Wesack, St. Albert freshman, shortstop