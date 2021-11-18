Council Bluffs All-City Volleyball

The Daily Nonpareil with the help of the inner-city coaches presents the 2021 All-City Volleyball team.

After going the farthest in the postseason, the Titans landed three players on our list after making it all the way to the regional final game before falling to Sioux City Heelan in four sets. Tied with the Titans is the St. Albert Saintes with three players of their own as they made it to the Regional semifinal before closing their season.

The Abraham Lincoln Lynx got two of their girls on the team after an impressive postseason run that ended in Urbandale and just one game away from the state tournament. Finally, Thomas Jefferson earned a girl on the team as well after falling in the first round of the postseason.

Listed below is the 2021 all-city volleyball team as well as some honorable mentions.

First Team Lauren Williams, St. Albert, Sr.: Williams was a force in many areas for the Saintes as she led St. Albert with 253 kills, 74 blocks, and 69 assists. Williams was second on the team in digs with 234, and second in aces with 36 on the season.

Williams was also named a unanimous first-time Hawkeye 10 conference selection.