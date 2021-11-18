Council Bluffs All-City Volleyball

The Daily Nonpareil with the help of the inner-city coaches presents the 2021 All-City Volleyball team.
After going the farthest in the postseason, the Titans landed three players on our list after making it all the way to the regional final game before falling to Sioux City Heelan in four sets. Tied with the Titans is the St. Albert Saintes with three players of their own as they made it to the Regional semifinal before closing their season.
The Abraham Lincoln Lynx got two of their girls on the team after an impressive postseason run that ended in Urbandale and just one game away from the state tournament. Finally, Thomas Jefferson earned a girl on the team as well after falling in the first round of the postseason.
Listed below is the 2021 all-city volleyball team as well as some honorable mentions.
First Team Lauren Williams, St. Albert, Sr.: Williams was a force in many areas for the Saintes as she led St. Albert with 253 kills, 74 blocks, and 69 assists. Williams was second on the team in digs with 234, and second in aces with 36 on the season.
Williams was also named a unanimous first-time Hawkeye 10 conference selection.
“Lauren was our top player on the team playing six rotations and a primary passer on serve receive.,” Saintes coach Angie Lantz said.
Maddie Bergman, Lewis Central, Jr.: Bergman led the Titans with 234 kills with a .298 efficiency. The junior also led the team with 72 blocks and contributed 53 digs.
“Maddie is a strong offensive threat along with strong blocking skills. Many teams had to account for her as a factor in our success,” Titans coach Mike Bond said.
Karly Brown, Lewis Central Sr.: Brown was a key setter for the Titans with a team-high 471 assists and also put down 16 kills. Brown also pitched in 171 digs and 38 aces.
“Karly has been a four-year starter for us. She has great decision-making skills as to where to set the ball. She also has excellent defensive skills to compliment her setting skills,” Bond said.
Faith Christensen, Thomas Jefferson, Sr.: The team captain was a setter who could do a little bit of everything for the Yellow Jackets. Christensen led TJ with 309 assists and had 31 kills and four blocks as well. Christensen was second on the team with 190 digs and led the team with 25 serving aces.
“Faith was a great team leader who moved to the setter position this season from Libero last year,” T.J. head coach Darion White.
Baylie Girres, Abraham Lincoln, Sr.: Girres was a four-year starter for the Lynx. This season, girres had 304 kills with .295eff, 283 digs, and 70 blocks. Girres in her career had 803 kills, 305 blocks, and 734 digs.
“Bay is an amazing athlete who has proven she can play anywhere on the court and would be a stud on any team throughout the state,” Lynx coach Katie Darrington said.
Landry Miller, St. Albert, Jr.: Miller led the team in digs with 325, and served 90% on the year with 23 ace serves.
“Landry was our libero whose defense and serve received improved over the course of the season,” Lantz said.
Allison Narmi, St. Albert, Sr.: The senior was a second-team Hawkeye 10 conference selection, second on the team in kills with 189 and hit .333 on the year, and she was second on the team in blocks with 61 total.
“Allison was one of our workhorses for the season and her play improved as the season went on,” Lantz said.
Molly Romano, Abraham Lincoln, So.: As a sophomore, Romano impressed many teams with 822 assists, 157 kills and a .376 efficiency, and 250 digs.
“Mo can do it all,” Darrington said. “She is an amazing setter, who pushes herself to get better every day, arguably one of the best setters in the state.”
Anna Strohmeier, Lewis Central, So.: The sophomore had seven solo blocks, 56 assisted blocks. 211 digs. 217 kills with a .245 efficiency, and 33 aces.
“Anna was a six rotation player for us. She was solid in all phases of the game,” Bond said.
Honorable Mentions:
Azaria Green, Abraham Lincoln, Jr.
Jeena Carle, Abraham Lincoln, Jr.
Lydia Dix, Abraham Lincoln, Fr.
Hutson Rau, Abraham Lincoln, Fr.
Mady Jundt, Heartland Christian., Jr.
Grace Heffernan, Heartland Christian, Jr.
Emma Brown, Heartland Christian, Fr.
Mckenna Mccord, Heartland Christian, So.
Addison Holt, Lewis Central, So.
Anna Galles, Lewis Central, Sr.
Gracie Hays, Lewis Central, Jr.
Maddy Horvath, St. Albert Sr.
Lainey Sheffield, St. Albert, Sr.
Braelynn Keesee, Thomas Jefferson, Jr.
Samara Alcaraz, Thomas Jefferson, Jr.
Jazlynn Sanders, Thomas Jefferson, Sr.