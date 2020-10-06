Council Bluffs girls swim team reverses its fate from last year, rolls to dual victory over Atlantic

What a difference a year can make.
Last season, the Council Bluffs swim team dropped a dual against Atlantic by about 30 points. Just one season later, the result was drastically different as Council Bluffs triumphed over Atlantic a 104-51 on Tuesday.
The team, which is made up of athletes from Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Underwood, Tri-Center and Harlan uses the Twitter hashtag #ForwardTogether. Their head coach, Logan Maxwell thinks his team did just that with their performance against Atlantic.
“This was a very strong showing. To swing the result from one year to the next like we did is a huge step for us,” Maxwell said. “It was big to bounce back from last year, not just for the girls on this team, but for the program as a whole.”
Elaina Vrchoticky and Aubri Smith both had impactful nights for Council Bluffs.
“Vrchoticky had a big night for us, winning the 50-(freestyle), 100-free and had some massive splits in the 200 free relay, which was big for us and she was a big standout for us tonight,” Maxwell said. “Our only senior and one of our captains (Smith) also had a great night and set some personal bests.”
The results are great, but Maxwell sounded equally impressed with his teams’ perseverance during a season with some added obstacles due to COVID-19 and scheduling. Tuesday was just the second meet for Council Bluffs, instead of their fifth or sixth, which was the original plan.
“We talk about culture and why that matters every day,” Maxwell said. “Yesterday, we had about a 20-minute team session talking about culture because we had such a great practice. Our focus is on leaving a legacy, and right now we have a lot of younger girls’ parents emailing me, messaging me on Twitter or making things for our girls. We want to leave a legacy for those to come.”
Council Bluffs is scheduled to be back in competition on Saturday at the Johnston Invite.
Council Bluffs 104, Atlantic 51
Events
200 medley relay
1, Council Bluffs ‘A’ (Lillian Lefeber, Jocelyn Miller, Elaina Vrchoticky, Aurora Miller), 2:25.27; 2, Council Bluffs ‘B’ (Meredith Struebing, Taylor Hamilton, Camryn Moon, Aubri Smith), 2:36.67; 3, Atlantic ‘A’ (Maria Petersen, Bryer Rose, Paige Daly, Victoria Hiatt), 2:43.64.
200 freestyle
(Top 3)
1, Lexi Reynolds, ATL, 2:22.13; 2, Lucy Gruber, CB, 2:47.30; 3, Brooke Leichtner, CB, 2:59.77.
200 IM
1, Bryer Rose, ATL, 2:48.17; 2, Jocelyn Miller, CB, 2:50.08; 3, Claire Crilly, CB, 3:03.95.
50 freestyle
1, Elaina Vrchoticky, CB, 30.92; 2, Ava Bruckner, ATL, 31.12; 3, Aurora Miller, CB, 31.48.
100 butterfly
1, Ava Bruckner, ATL, 1:26.59; 2, Camryn Moon, CB, 1:31.53; 3, Lucy Gruber, CB, 1:39.77.
100 freestyle
1, Elaina Vrchoticky, CB, 1:07.57; 2, Aubri Smith, CB, 1:12.09; 3, Lillian Lefeber, CB, 1:14.19.
400 freestyle
1, Lexi Reynolds, ATL, 4:59.88; 2, Meredith Struebing, 5:45.19.
200 freestyle relay
1, Atlantic ‘B’ (Ava Bruckner, Paige Daly, Bryer Rose, Lexi Reynolds), 2:04.95; 2, Council Bluffs ‘A’ (Jocelyn Miller, Claire Crilly, Aurora Miller, Elaina Vrchoticky), 2:05.49; 3, Council Bluffs ‘B’ (Kate Spitznagle, Joann Hacker, Brooke Leichtner, Lucy Gruber), 2:35.55.
100 backstroke
1, Lillian Lefeber, CB, 1:21.27; 2, Claire Crilly, CB, 1:27.27; 3, Paige Daly, ATL, 1:27.65.
100 breaststroke
1, Jocelyn Miller, CB, 1:30.31; 2, Aurora Miller, CB, 1:31.77; 3, Taylor Hamilton, CB, 1:45.94.
400 freestyle relay
1, Council Bluffs ‘A’ (Aubri Smith, Lillian Lefeber, Meredith Struebing, Claire Crilly), 4:56.33; 2, Atlantic ‘A’ (Paige Daly, Dazia Sorensen, Elizabeth Anderson, Kelsey Pross), 5:59.81.
