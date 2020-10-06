Council Bluffs girls swim team reverses its fate from last year, rolls to dual victory over Atlantic

What a difference a year can make.

Last season, the Council Bluffs swim team dropped a dual against Atlantic by about 30 points. Just one season later, the result was drastically different as Council Bluffs triumphed over Atlantic a 104-51 on Tuesday.

The team, which is made up of athletes from Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Underwood, Tri-Center and Harlan uses the Twitter hashtag #ForwardTogether. Their head coach, Logan Maxwell thinks his team did just that with their performance against Atlantic.

“This was a very strong showing. To swing the result from one year to the next like we did is a huge step for us,” Maxwell said. “It was big to bounce back from last year, not just for the girls on this team, but for the program as a whole.”

Elaina Vrchoticky and Aubri Smith both had impactful nights for Council Bluffs.

“Vrchoticky had a big night for us, winning the 50-(freestyle), 100-free and had some massive splits in the 200 free relay, which was big for us and she was a big standout for us tonight,” Maxwell said. “Our only senior and one of our captains (Smith) also had a great night and set some personal bests.”