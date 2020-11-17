Council Bluffs native Rachel Cushing named GPAC Defender of the Week

On Tuesday, the Great Plains Athletic Conference announced the Hauff Mid-America Sports Volleyball Players of the Week for Nov. 9-15, and a Council Bluffs native was honored.

Rachel Cushing – a 2020 Lewis Central graduate and current freshman at College of Saint Mary – was named GPAC Defender of the Week. The libero had just one chance to shine on the week for the Flames, but made the most of it. In a victory over Doane University on Friday, the former Titan multi-sport standout had 42 digs, averaging 10.5 digs per set. She also added three assists and a kill.

Cushing leads the GPAC and ranks third in the country in total digs with 419. She’s second in the conference and 20th in the NAIA in digs per game average at 5.59.

Friday’s win was the third straight for the Flames and got them back to .500 at 10-10 on the season. College of Saint Mary is scheduled to host Hastings College on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Omaha, Nebraska.