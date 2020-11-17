 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Council Bluffs native Rachel Cushing named GPAC Defender of the Week
0 comments

Council Bluffs native Rachel Cushing named GPAC Defender of the Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, the Great Plains Athletic Conference announced the Hauff Mid-America Sports Volleyball Players of the Week for Nov. 9-15, and a Council Bluffs native was honored.

Rachel Cushing – a 2020 Lewis Central graduate and current freshman at College of Saint Mary – was named GPAC Defender of the Week. The libero had just one chance to shine on the week for the Flames, but made the most of it. In a victory over Doane University on Friday, the former Titan multi-sport standout had 42 digs, averaging 10.5 digs per set. She also added three assists and a kill.

Cushing leads the GPAC and ranks third in the country in total digs with 419. She’s second in the conference and 20th in the NAIA in digs per game average at 5.59.

Friday’s win was the third straight for the Flames and got them back to .500 at 10-10 on the season. College of Saint Mary is scheduled to host Hastings College on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Omaha, Nebraska.

LCHS senior wins Heisman High School Scholarship

Rachel Cushing

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert