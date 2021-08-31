Council Bluffs shines in first swim meet

Camryn Moon finished 13th in the backstroke with a 35.21.

Opening the season with a pentathlon gave Maxwell an opportunity to gauge some of his young talent.

“When we have a team as young as we do and some girls that are freshman that have swam but not at a high school meet, it’s a great way for them to get use to the pace,” Maxwell said. “It gives them a chance to get use to the meet flow.

“It also allows me to see where the girls are in the season, so when I make relays and put girls in individual events it’s kind of like a time trial. ... Our goal is to get back to Marshalltown again. This is a good place to start.”

One area that Maxwell said the team will be focusing on is getting off the blocks faster.

Council Bluffs is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a dual against Lewis Central.

“Two years ago when we came here we had one top-10 finish,” Maxwell said. “We were happier than all get out about it. It’s kind of nice to be able to see the same amount of swimmers at the same event as there was two years ago. I think it says a lot about the progress the girls have made.”