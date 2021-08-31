Council Bluffs shines in first swim meet

Council Bluffs swimming had a lot of highlights in its first competition of the season on Tuesday at the Sioux City Metro Pentathlon, a competition where swimmers compete in five different events.
Four swimmers finished in the top 15, six in the top 10 and four in the top five.
“We had a good meet. The girls swam faster than what they were last year at this point,” head coach Logan Maxwell said. “That’s what we were kind of hoping to do to get ready for our dual season.”
In the 50-yard freestyle C.B. finished with three girls in the top 10.
Elaina Vrchoticky placed second with a time of 26.69, Clair Crilly earned sixth with a 25.73 and Aurora Miller came in eighth with a 26.50.
Vrchoticky also earned fourth in the 100 medley with a 1:08.28 and fifth in the butterfly with a 30.58. Miller took sixth in the breaststroke with a 35.38.
Lillian Lefeber came in eighth in the backstroke with a 33.26 and Jocelyn Miller placed 10th in the breaststroke with a 38.00.
Council Bluffs also had a handful of top-15 finishes.
Aurora Miller came in 15th in the butterfly with a 33.58 and 12th in the individual medley with a 1:13.51 and Jocelyn Miller placed 15th with a 1:11.58.
Camryn Moon finished 13th in the backstroke with a 35.21.
Opening the season with a pentathlon gave Maxwell an opportunity to gauge some of his young talent.
“When we have a team as young as we do and some girls that are freshman that have swam but not at a high school meet, it’s a great way for them to get use to the pace,” Maxwell said. “It gives them a chance to get use to the meet flow.
“It also allows me to see where the girls are in the season, so when I make relays and put girls in individual events it’s kind of like a time trial. ... Our goal is to get back to Marshalltown again. This is a good place to start.”
One area that Maxwell said the team will be focusing on is getting off the blocks faster.
Council Bluffs is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a dual against Lewis Central.
“Two years ago when we came here we had one top-10 finish,” Maxwell said. “We were happier than all get out about it. It’s kind of nice to be able to see the same amount of swimmers at the same event as there was two years ago. I think it says a lot about the progress the girls have made.”